Liquidity Contract
Transfer from Exane to BNP Paribas Arbitrage
October 20th, 2023 - As of October 23rd, 2023, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, a member of Euronext Paris,
will be managing the liquidity contract of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris FR0000130577,
CAC 40] instead of Exane SA.
This change is the result of the merger of Exane SA into BNP Paribas which is due in the fourth quarter of 2023.
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients 'transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs over 100,000 professionals. www.publicisgroupe.com |Twitter|Facebook |LinkedIn |YouTube | Viva la Difference!
Contacts - Publicis Groupe
Amy Hadfield
Corporate Communications
+ 33 1 44 43 70 75
amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
Alessandra Girolami
Investor Relations
+ 33 1 44 43 77 88
alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com
Lorène Fleury
Investor Relations
+ 33 1 44 43 57 24
lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com
Maxine Miller
Investor Relations
+ 33 1 44 43 74 21
maxine.miller@publicisgroupe.com
