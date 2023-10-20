Liquidity Contract

Transfer from Exane to BNP Paribas Arbitrage

October 20th, 2023 - As of October 23rd, 2023, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, a member of Euronext Paris,

will be managing the liquidity contract of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris FR0000130577,

CAC 40] instead of Exane SA.

This change is the result of the merger of Exane SA into BNP Paribas which is due in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients 'transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs over 100,000 professionals. www.publicisgroupe.com |Twitter|Facebook |LinkedIn |YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts - Publicis Groupe Amy Hadfield Corporate Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Alessandra Girolami Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 77 88 alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com Lorène Fleury Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 57 24 lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com Maxine Miller Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 21 maxine.miller@publicisgroupe.com

WWW.PUBLICISGROUPE.COM