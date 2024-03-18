Publicis Groupe : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Transaction in own shares (aggregate version)
March 18, 2024 at 06:13 pm EDT
Notification of share repurchase transactions
Paris - March 18, 2024
Period from March 11 to 15, 2024
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 31, 2023)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the
ISIN
Intermediary Name
Identify Code of
Currency
Issuer
the Intermediary
Publicis Groupe SA
2138004KW8BV57III342
FR0000130577
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
CGET
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
Identity code of
Total number of
Daily weighted
Day of the
average purchase
Gross
Name of the Issuer
the financial
shares
Venue
transaction
price of the shares
Consideration
instrument
purchased
(€)
PUBLICIS GROUPE
FR0000130577
11-Mar-2024
89,748
94.1041
8,445,654.77
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE
FR0000130577
12-Mar-2024
56,867
94.8385
5,393,180.98
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE
FR0000130577
13-Mar-2024
71
95.5000
6,780.50
XPAR
* Rounded to four
Total:
146,686
94.3895
13,845,616.25
decimal places
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 101,000 professionals.
