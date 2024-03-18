Notification of share repurchase transactions

Paris - March 18, 2024

Period from March 11 to 15, 2024

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 31, 2023)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the

ISIN

Intermediary Name

Identify Code of

Currency

Issuer

the Intermediary

Publicis Groupe SA

2138004KW8BV57III342

FR0000130577

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

CGET

EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Identity code of

Total number of

Daily weighted

Day of the

average purchase

Gross

Name of the Issuer

the financial

shares

Venue

transaction

price of the shares

Consideration

instrument

purchased

(€)

PUBLICIS GROUPE

FR0000130577

11-Mar-2024

89,748

94.1041

8,445,654.77

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE

FR0000130577

12-Mar-2024

56,867

94.8385

5,393,180.98

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE

FR0000130577

13-Mar-2024

71

95.5000

6,780.50

XPAR

* Rounded to four

Total:

146,686

94.3895

13,845,616.25

decimal places

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)

WWW.PUBLICISGROUPE.COM

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 101,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com |Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts - Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield

Corporate Communications

+ 33 1 44 43 70 75

amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com

Jean-Michel Bonamy

Investor Relations

+ 33 1 44 43 74 88

jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com

Lorène Fleury

Investor Relations

+ 33 1 44 43 57 24

lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com

Maxine Miller

Investor Relations

+ 33 1 44 43 74 21

maxine.miller@publicisgroupe.com

2/2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Publicis Groupe SA published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2024 22:12:04 UTC.