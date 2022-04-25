Log in
    PUB   FR0000130577

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

(PUB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/25 11:38:53 am EDT
56.96 EUR   -1.79%
Publicis Groupe : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report

04/25/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
AVAILABILITY OF 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AND PROCEDURE FOR CONSULTING PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR

2022 GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

April 25th 2022 - The 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] has been filed with the French Financial Markets Regulatory Authority (AMF) on April 25, 2022. The document can be requested at the Groupe's Headquarter in accordance with legal and regulatory conditions and is available on the

Company's website : www.publicisgroupe.com and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document notably includes the 2021 annual financial report, the Management Board's report, the corporate governance report and the statutory auditors' reports.

The English version of the 2021 Universal Registration Document will be released shortly.

The Convening notice to the General Shareholders' Meeting will be published in the Bulletin des

Annonces Légales Obligatoires on May 6th, 2022.

Documents and information required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available to shareholders from the convening of the General Shareholders'Meeting in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations:

  • - Up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the General Meeting, all holders of registered shares may request that the Company send them these documents and information.

    Holders of bearer shares who wish to exercise this right must produce a certificate proving that the shares are registered on the bearer share accounts maintained by an authorized intermediary;

  • - All shareholders may consult these documents at the Company's registered office, at 133 avenue des Champs Elysées - 75008 Paris, during a period of 15 days prior to the Meeting.

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, the informational documents in preparation for this General Shareholders' Meeting will be made available of the Company's website at www.publicisgroupe.com (under Investors/Shareholders/General Meeting).

WWW.PUBLICISGROUPE.COM

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 90,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com| Twitter : @PublicisGroupe |Facebook|LinkedIn|YouTube| Viva la Difference!

Contacts

Delphine Stricker

Directrice de la communication

+ 33 (0)6 38 81 40 00

delphine.stricker@publicisgroupe.com

Clarisse Fort-Hallereau

Responsable communication

+ 33 (0)6 33 50 05 74

clarisse.forthallereau@publicisgroupe.com

Alessandra Girolami

Relations Investisseurs

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com

Clémence Vermersch

Relations Investisseurs

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 72 17

clemence.vermersch@publicisgroupe.com

WWW.PUBLICISGROUPE.COM

2/2

Disclaimer

Publicis Groupe SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 21:49:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
