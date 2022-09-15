Advanced search
    PUB   FR0000130577

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

(PUB)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:00 2022-09-15 am EDT
52.90 EUR   +1.81%
09:50aPUBLICIS GROUPE : Document AMF CP. 2022E861215
PU
08:01aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 15, 2022
MS
09/14French Communications Group Publicis Renews Terms Of Chairman/CEO, CFO
MT
Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2022E861215

09/15/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:44:06.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:44:05.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:44:04.827 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:44:03.77 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VINCI Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:44:02.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:42:06.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:42:05.653 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:42:04.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:42:03.663 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:42:02.64 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:40:09.387 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:40:08.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:40:07.203 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:40:06.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
null 2022-09-15T15:40:05.333 PasseportIn Depot MORGAN STANLEY & CO INTERNATIONAL PLC Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:07.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:06.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:05.78 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:04.677 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:03.667 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:38:02.68 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T15:36:05.517 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T11:46:02.627 Declarations Document RUBIS Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T11:44:02.553 Declarations Document CAST Link
2022-09-15T00:00:00 2022-09-15T11:42:02.66 Declarations Document ATOS SE Link
null 2022-09-15T11:32:05.113 Prospectus Approbation ARVAL SERVICE LEASE Link
null 2022-09-15T11:00:12.647 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T11:00:08.297 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:56:20.207 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:52:39.88 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:49:00.47 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:45:23.363 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:45:16.387 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-09-15T10:41:39.103 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:38:03.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:33:43.54 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:30:08.223 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:26:29.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:22:53.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:19:17.33 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:15:42.553 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:12:04.72 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:06:13.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-15T10:06:08.187 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2022-09-15T10:06:03.397 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2022-09-15T10:04:04.55 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T18:08:02.36 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T18:06:04.71 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T18:06:03.647 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T18:06:02.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T16:38:02.433 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T16:34:02.373 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:38:04.55 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:06.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:05.607 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:04.557 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:03.467 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:02.477 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:06.65 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:05.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:04.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:03.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:06.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:05.697 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:04.663 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:03.57 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:22:02.3 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:14:02.42 DeclarationAchatVente Document CAST Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T14:36:02.5 AutresDocuments Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-09-14T14:02:03.037 DocumentOperation Approbation NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T13:10:02.333 CalendrierOffre Document NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T10:54:02.43 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
null 2022-09-14T10:40:03.407 undefined Communique COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER Link
null 2022-09-14T10:35:51.087 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:35:09.503 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:31:34.92 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:28:00 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:24:25.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:20:51.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:17:16.367 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:13:40.12 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:10:03.46 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:05:51.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:02:03.583 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T09:34:05.603 PasseportIn Depot UNICREDIT BANK AG Link
null 2022-09-14T09:28:04.893 PasseportIn Depot BANQUE INTERNATIONALE A LUXEMBOURG SA Link
null 2022-09-14T09:26:07.033 PasseportIn Depot GOLDMAN SACHS & CO WERTPAPIER GMBH Link
null 2022-09-14T09:24:05.2 PasseportIn Depot BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC Link
null 2022-09-14T09:22:05.83 PasseportIn Depot VONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GMBH Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:56:04.243 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:56:02.757 Declarations Document ABIVAX Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:54:02.907 Declarations Document ABIVAX Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:52:03.647 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:18:02.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:07.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:06.32 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:05.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:04.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:03.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document AFFLUENT MEDICAL Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:02.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link

Disclaimer

Publicis Groupe SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 972 M 11 972 M 11 972 M
Net income 2022 1 287 M 1 287 M 1 287 M
Net cash 2022 560 M 560 M 560 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 13 048 M 13 048 M 13 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 95 801
Free-Float 89,6%
Technical analysis trends PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 51,96 €
Average target price 63,39 €
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthur Sadoun Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Agathe Bousquet Co-President
Marco Venturelli Co-President
Michel-Alain Proch Chief Financial Officer
Maurice Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-12.23%13 048
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-7.02%13 956
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.26%11 680
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-26.33%10 788
WPP PLC-32.42%9 509
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-41.04%7 541