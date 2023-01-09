Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Publicis Groupe SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUB   FR0000130577

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

(PUB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:16 2023-01-09 am EST
61.90 EUR   -0.26%
09:49aPublicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E879243
PU
01/04Publicis Groupe S.A. acquired Yieldify Ltd.
CI
2022Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2022E877898
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E879243

01/09/2023 | 09:49am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Publicis Groupe SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 14:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Financials
Sales 2022 12 384 M 13 144 M 13 144 M
Net income 2022 1 320 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
Net cash 2022 329 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 15 783 M 16 751 M 16 751 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 95 801
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Duration : Period :
Publicis Groupe SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 62,06 €
Average target price 69,17 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthur Sadoun Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Agatha Bousquet Co-President
Marco Venturelli Co-President
Michel-Alain Proch Chief Financial Officer
Maurice Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA4.44%16 751
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.5.53%17 553
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.99%14 533
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.7.18%13 870
WPP PLC5.24%11 075
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.2.91%6 890