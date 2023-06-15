Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Publicis Groupe SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUB   FR0000130577

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

(PUB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:54:14 2023-06-15 am EDT
73.80 EUR   -0.99%
09:42aPublicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E915174
PU
09:37aCarrefour Group and Publicis Groupe launch Unlimitail
GL
06/14INTERVIEW - Maurice Levy, VivaTech & Publicis: Paris will be the technological center of the world!
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E915174

06/15/2023 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:07.177 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:06.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:05.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:04.74 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:03.923 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:03.087 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:36:06.3 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:36:05.497 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:36:04.677 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:36:03.8 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:36:02.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
null 2023-06-15T14:38:03.13 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:26:03.837 Declarations Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:26:03.007 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:24:04.703 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:24:03.84 DeclarationAchatVente Document VILMORIN & CIE Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:24:03.047 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:22:04.127 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:22:02.95 DeclarationAchatVente Document KEYRUS Link
null 2023-06-15T10:46:03.1 Prospectus Approbation AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-06-15T10:44:03.607 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SOITEC Link
null 2023-06-15T10:12:03.003 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:10:08.007 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2023-06-15T10:10:05.807 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2023-06-15T10:10:03.013 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-06-15T10:08:15.233 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-06-15T10:08:12.707 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:08:03.003 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:06:14.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:06:11.073 undefined Communique ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITES Link
null 2023-06-15T10:04:23.48 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2023-06-15T10:04:20.547 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:04:07.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:02:20.32 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:02:17.567 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:02:03.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T08:28:04.447 PreOffre Document BALYO Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:14:04.707 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:14:03.953 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:14:03.197 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:14:02.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document KEYRUS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:06.303 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:05.55 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:04.73 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:03.97 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOLIFE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:03.217 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:02.46 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:06.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:05.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOLIFE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:04.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:03.927 DeclarationDirigeants Document REMY COINTREAU Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:03.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:02.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:08:05.61 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:08:04.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:08:04.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:08:03.31 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:08:02.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:06:04.95 DeclarationDirigeants Document ORANGE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:06:04.197 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:06:03.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document KEYRUS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:06:02.413 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T17:12:02.037 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T16:16:02.023 Declarations Document SCOR SE Link
null 2023-06-14T15:46:02.34 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T15:38:05.147 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T15:38:04.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T15:38:03.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T15:36:05.92 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:32:02.04 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:30:03.003 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:30:02.233 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:28:02.913 Declarations Document VIVENDI Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:28:02.087 Declarations Document VALEO Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:26:02.84 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:26:02.097 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:24:02.163 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:22:02.067 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:20:02.05 Declarations Document NAM.R Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:18:02.91 DeclarationAchatVente Document VILMORIN & CIE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:18:02.15 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:16:02.88 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:16:02.09 DeclarationAchatVente Document KEYRUS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:10:02.143 DeclarationAchatVente Document BIOCORP PRODUCTION Link
null 2023-06-14T10:30:01.4 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:22:02.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:12:13.96 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:10:19.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:10:06.78 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:10:02.403 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:08:17.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:08:14.5 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:08:02.29 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:06:17.077 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:06:14.367 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:06:02.327 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:04:18.69 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:04:05.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:02:03.11 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2023-06-13T00:00:00 2023-06-13T18:14:03.027 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Publicis Groupe SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 13:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
09:42aPublicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E915174
PU
09:37aCarrefour Group and Publicis Groupe launch Unlimitail
GL
06/14INTERVIEW - Maurice Levy, VivaTech & Publicis: Pari..
MT
06/08Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E914077
PU
06/08Publicis groupe launches px end-to-end content platform, powered by adobe's content sup..
GL
06/08Publicis Groupe S.A. Launches PX End-To-End Content Platform, Powered by Adobe’S C..
CI
06/06French Stocks Trade Lower as Construction Slump Continues
MT
06/05France's Publicis Groupe to Buy US Digital Agency Corra
MT
06/05Publicis Sapient, Publicis Groupe's Digital Business Transformation Company, Announces ..
GL
06/05Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E913345
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 928 M 14 028 M 14 028 M
Net income 2023 1 421 M 1 542 M 1 542 M
Net cash 2023 1 076 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 4,11%
Capitalization 18 584 M 20 164 M 20 164 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 97 189
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Duration : Period :
Publicis Groupe SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 74,54 €
Average target price 83,03 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthur Sadoun Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Agatha Bousquet Co-President
Michel-Alain Proch Chief Financial Officer
Maurice Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephen David King Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA25.45%20 164
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.16.00%18 878
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.20.71%15 495
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.132.57%14 894
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.93%14 568
WPP PLC6.66%11 872
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer