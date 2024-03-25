Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):

Period from March 18 to 22, 2024

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 31, 2023)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the

Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of

the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG CGET EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

There is no transaction between March 18 and 22, 2024.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 101,000 professionals.

