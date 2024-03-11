Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):

Period from March 4 to 8, 2024
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 31, 2023)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the
Issuer

ISIN

Intermediary Name

Identify Code of
the Intermediary

Currency

Publicis Groupe SA

2138004KW8BV57III342

FR0000130577

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

CGET

EUR

 

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of
the financial
instrument

Day of the
transaction

Total number of
shares
purchased

Daily weighted
average
purchase price
of the shares (€)

Gross
Consideration

Venue

PUBLICIS GROUPE

FR0000130577

04-Mar-2024

53,257

96.7642

5,153,371.00

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE

FR0000130577

05-Mar-2024

60,000

96.5492

5,792,952.00

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE

FR0000130577

06-Mar-2024

60,000

95.9059

5,754,354.00

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE

FR0000130577

07-Mar-2024

12,335

96.1099

1,185,515.62

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE

FR0000130577

08-Mar-2024

21,650

96.2881

2,084,637.37

XPAR

* Rounded to four decimal places

 

Total:

207,242

96.3648

19,970,829.98

 

 

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe’s website:
(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)

