Security PUB

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

Equities PUB FR0000130577

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:25 2023-08-18 am EDT Intraday chart for Publicis Groupe SA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
71.00 EUR +1.11% -4.26% +19.49%
06:22pm PUBLICIS : No major changes to our estimates or target price Alphavalue
Aug. 04 European Advertising Companies See Slowdown Ahead -- At a Glance DJ

PUBLICIS : No major changes to our estimates or target price

Today at 12:22 pm

Latest news about Publicis Groupe SA

European Advertising Companies See Slowdown Ahead -- At a Glance DJ
Warner Bros. Discovery Restructures US Ad Sales Unit MT
PUBLICIS : Strong organic growth and effective cost management Alphavalue
ADRs End Lower, Publicis Groupe Trades Actively DJ
Global markets live: IBM, Netflix, Tesla, Blackstone, Apple... ZB
Publicis Lifts FY23 Organic Growth Forecast MT
European Midday Briefing: Mixed Earnings Drive Sentiment Following US Tech Disappointment DJ
Publicis Groupe Seeks Acquisitions CI
Transcript : Publicis Groupe S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 20, 2023 CI
Publicis Groupe S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Publicis Groupe S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
Publicis ups 2023 targets as it continues shift towards data and tech RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Earnings in Focus Ahead of Next Week's Fed Decision DJ
Tranche Update on Publicis Groupe S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 13, 2023. CI
Oddo BHF Cuts Publicis PT, Keeps Neutral Rating MT
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
NielsenIQ's GfK deal set for conditional EU antitrust approval RE
INTERVIEW - Maurice Levy, VivaTech & Publicis: Paris will be the technological center of the world! MT
Publicis Groupe S.A. Launches PX End-To-End Content Platform, Powered by Adobe&#146;S Content Supply Chain Solution CI
French Stocks Trade Lower as Construction Slump Continues MT
France's Publicis Groupe to Buy US Digital Agency Corra MT
Publicis Groupe S.A. acquired Corra. CI
Publicis Groupe India Appoints Anshul Garg as Managing Partner and Head of Publicis Commerce India CI

Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs nearly 97,000 professionals.
Sector
Advertising & Marketing
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Publicis Groupe SA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
70.22EUR
Average target price
86.56EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.28%
Sector Other Advertising & Marketing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Chart Analysis Publicis Groupe SA
+19.49% 19 134 M $
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
Chart Analysis Omnicom Group., Inc.
-2.27% 15 537 M $
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd.
+8.83% 14 480 M $
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Chart Analysis The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
-2.97% 12 314 M $
WPP PLC
Chart Analysis WPP plc
-10.63% 10 054 M $
PEOPLE.CN CO., LTD
Chart Analysis People.cn CO., LTD
+92.41% 5 126 M $
JCDECAUX SE
Chart Analysis JCDECAUX SE
-7.67% 3 790 M $
AUTOHOME INC.
Chart Analysis Autohome Inc.
+0.29% 3 734 M $
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC
Chart Analysis Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc
-1.13% 3 352 M $
CYBERAGENT, INC.
Chart Analysis CyberAgent, Inc.
-24.68% 3 022 M $
Other Advertising & Marketing
