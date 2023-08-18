Equities PUB FR0000130577
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:25 2023-08-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|71.00 EUR
|+1.11%
|-4.26%
|+19.49%
|06:22pm
|PUBLICIS : No major changes to our estimates or target price
|Aug. 04
|European Advertising Companies See Slowdown Ahead -- At a Glance
|DJ
PUBLICIS : No major changes to our estimates or target price
Today at 12:22 pm
More about the company
Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs nearly 97,000 professionals.
SectorAdvertising & Marketing
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
70.22EUR
Average target price
86.56EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.28%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.49%
|19 134 M $
|-2.27%
|15 537 M $
|+8.83%
|14 480 M $
|-2.97%
|12 314 M $
|-10.63%
|10 054 M $
|+92.41%
|5 126 M $
|-7.67%
|3 790 M $
|+0.29%
|3 734 M $
|-1.13%
|3 352 M $
|-24.68%
|3 022 M $