Stock PUB PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Publicis Groupe SA

Equities

PUB

FR0000130577

Advertising & Marketing

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:28 2024-01-29 am EST 		After market 01:31:13 pm
92.14 EUR -0.26% Intraday chart for Publicis Groupe SA 92.17 +0.03%
Latest news about Publicis Groupe SA

PUBLICIS : Strategy in Artificial Intelligence Alphavalue
ProSiebenSat.1 share price gains further DP
Publicis: BlackRock exceeds 5% of share capital CF
PUBLICIS : UBS raises its forecasts and price target CF
CAC40: erases losses after ECB standstill CF
CAC40: stuck at 7450 for 3 weeks, WStreet at its zenith CF
CAC40: losses limited after ECB statement with no surprises CF
PUBLICIS : Higher-than-expected organic growth, AI investment announced Alphavalue
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Lower as Investors Await ECB Decision DJ
CAC40: at equilibrium, awaiting ECB meeting CF
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 5 AM ET DJ
Publicis Groupe Plots EUR300 Million Budget for AI Investments MT
Publicis: net income up 4% in 2023 CF
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 3 AM ET DJ
Publicis to invest 300 mln euros in AI plan over next three years RE
Transcript : Publicis Groupe S.A. - Special Call
UBS: a vast marketing campaign to relaunch the brand CF
UBS unveils big branding push after Credit Suisse takeover RE
Publicis: the stock stands out ahead of a meeting on AI CF
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Continue to Struggle on Rates Rethink DJ
Publicis Groupe South Asia Appoints Amitesh Rao as the Chief Executive Officer of Leo Burnett South Asia CI
CAC40: modest rise in non-existent volumes CF
CAC40: stalls below 7,570, W-Street crumbles, OAT tension CF
CAC40: attempts to cling to 7,570, sharp rise in OAT/Bund rates CF

Chart Publicis Groupe SA

Chart Publicis Groupe SA
Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs nearly 97,000 professionals.
Sector
Advertising & Marketing
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Publicis Groupe SA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
92.38 EUR
Average target price
94.51 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+2.30%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advertising & Marketing

1st Jan change Capi.
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Stock Publicis Groupe SA
+9.69% 25 143 M $
OMNICOM GROUP., INC. Stock Omnicom Group., Inc.
+4.84% 17 990 M $
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. Stock The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
+1.47% 12 631 M $
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd.
-8.54% 11 753 M $
WPP PLC Stock WPP plc
+3.67% 10 452 M $
JCDECAUX SE Stock JCDECAUX SE
+4.45% 4 369 M $
PEOPLE.CN CO., LTD Stock People.cn CO., LTD
-15.48% 3 778 M $
CYBERAGENT, INC. Stock CyberAgent, Inc.
+6.32% 3 256 M $
AUTOHOME INC. Stock Autohome Inc.
-11.60% 3 104 M $
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC Stock Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc
+5.65% 2 821 M $
Other Advertising & Marketing
