Equities PUB FR0000130577
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:29:57 2023-07-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|71.36 EUR
|-2.11%
|-1.35%
|+20.09%
|04:50pm
|PUBLICIS : Strong organic growth and effective cost management
|Jul. 20
|ADRs End Lower, Publicis Groupe Trades Actively
|DJ
PUBLICIS : Strong organic growth and effective cost management
Today at 10:50 am
Company Profile
Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs nearly 97,000 professionals.
SectorAdvertising & Marketing
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Publicis Groupe SA
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
72.90EUR
Average target price
86.09EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.10%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
