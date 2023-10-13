Stock PUB PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
PDF Report : Publicis Groupe SA

Publicis Groupe SA

Equities

PUB

FR0000130577

Advertising & Marketing

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 03:06:04 2023-10-13 am EDT
76.52 EUR -0.31% +6.62% +28.95%
08:38am PUBLICIS : Stronger-than-expected organic growth Alphavalue
Oct. 12 French Stocks in Red Amid ECB's 'Close Call' Decision, US Inflation Data MT
Latest news about Publicis Groupe SA

PUBLICIS : Stronger-than-expected organic growth Alphavalue
French Stocks in Red Amid ECB's 'Close Call' Decision, US Inflation Data MT
Global markets live: EasyJet, Domino's Pizza, Delta Air Lines, Eli Lilly, Victoria's Secret...
Britain’s Modest Economic Rebound Helps Fuel French Bourse Gains MT
Investors Gear For Key U.S. Inflation Data DJ
US Futures, European Stocks Rise ahead of US CPI data DJ
Transcript : Publicis Groupe S.A., Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 12, 2023 CI
European stocks touch three-week highs on easing interest rate concerns RE
Publicis Groupe Raises FY23 Organic Growth Outlook MT
Publicis Groupe S.A. Reports Revenue Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2023 CI
Publicis raises 2023 sales target again as Q3 beats estimates RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Rise as Focus Turns to U.S. CPI DJ
Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its sole media agency in Europe RE
FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Up at Highest Levels Since Mid-July DJ
UK Housing Market's August Decline Suggests More Fallout Ahead DJ
PUBLICIS : No major changes to our estimates or target price Alphavalue
European Advertising Companies See Slowdown Ahead -- At a Glance DJ
Warner Bros. Discovery Restructures US Ad Sales Unit MT
PUBLICIS : Strong organic growth and effective cost management Alphavalue
ADRs End Lower, Publicis Groupe Trades Actively DJ
Global markets live: IBM, Netflix, Tesla, Blackstone, Apple...
Publicis Lifts FY23 Organic Growth Forecast MT
European Midday Briefing : Mixed Earnings Drive Sentiment Following US Tech Disappointment DJ

Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs nearly 97,000 professionals.
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
76.76EUR
Average target price
87.08EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.44%
Sector Other Advertising & Marketing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Stock Publicis Groupe SA
+28.91% 20 288 M $
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Stock Publicis Groupe SA
+28.91% 20 288 M $
OMNICOM GROUP., INC. Stock Omnicom Group., Inc.
-7.36% 14 930 M $
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd.
+9.58% 14 481 M $
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. Stock The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
-12.31% 11 244 M $
WPP PLC Stock WPP plc
-10.31% 9 603 M $
PEOPLE.CN CO., LTD Stock People.cn CO., LTD
+115.12% 5 496 M $
AUTOHOME INC. Stock Autohome Inc.
-5.26% 3 571 M $
JCDECAUX SE Stock JCDECAUX SE
-11.23% 3 543 M $
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC Stock Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc
-5.34% 3 062 M $
