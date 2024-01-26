PUBLICIS : UBS raises its forecasts and price target

UBS has raised its forecasts and price target for Publicis. The analyst confirms his "buy" recommendation on the stock, and raises his target to E104 (from E97), which represents a potential upside of 13%.



' Following AI Day and the Publicis press release, we now forecast organic growth of 5% in 2024 (previously 4%)' says UBS.



The communications group reports a strategy to 'become the industry's leading intelligent system thanks to AI (artificial intelligence)', and plans to invest 300 million euros over the next three years to this end.



