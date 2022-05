Profitero, which employs 300 staff, is assisting brands in their sales performances and profitability across 700 retail websites across the world, Publicis said in a statement.

The deal was worth 200 million euros ($210.58 million), the company told Reuters, confirming a media report.

Profitero will remain an individual company within the Publicis group, it added.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

