Publicis: one of the CAC40's biggest gainers in 2023

December 29, 2023 at 07:12 am EST Share

Publicis Groupe has posted one of the best performances of the year just ended, with a gain of 42% since January 1, thanks in particular to a jump of almost 16% in the first three sessions of February.



The share price had climbed in the wake of the publication of the communications group's 2022 results, followed by the announcement of a share buyback program of three million shares worth around 200 million euros.



More recently, Publicis has benefited from favorable opinions from analysts, such as Morgan Stanley, who at the beginning of November reiterated their 'Overweight' rating, believing that the group had a sustainable competitive advantage over its rivals.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.