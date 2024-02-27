PUBLICIS : price target raised by UBS

UBS has reiterated its 'buy' recommendation on Publicis, with the price target raised from 106 to 111 euros, a new target which implies a 13% growth potential for the French communications group's stock.



After an in-depth study of Epsilon, which it believes has a sales opportunity of four billion dollars, the broker has raised its medium-term organic growth projections for Publicis.



