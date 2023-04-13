Advanced search
    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:07:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
24.00 EUR   -3.61%
12:02pPublity Ag : Admission of Luxembourg investor as new major shareholder of PREOS AG and acquisition of a real estate portfolio in Luxembourg by GORE AG will not be implemented
EQ
03/29Publity Ag : publity AG sells 'Future Office' property in Cologne
EQ
03/29An unknown buyer acquired Future Office from Publity AG.
CI
Publity AG: Admission of Luxembourg investor as new major shareholder of PREOS AG and acquisition of a real estate portfolio in Luxembourg by GORE AG will not be implemented

04/13/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG: Admission of Luxembourg investor as new major shareholder of PREOS AG and acquisition of a real estate portfolio in Luxembourg by GORE AG will not be implemented

13-Apr-2023 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

publity AG: Admission of Luxembourg investor as new major shareholder of PREOS AG and acquisition of a real estate portfolio in Luxembourg by GORE AG will not be implemented

Frankfurt am Main, 13. April 2023 – At a joint meeting of the Management Board of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") with the Management Boards of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") and GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") today, the Management Boards of PREOS and GORE decided not to pursue the capital increases in kind resolved by the Extraordinary General Meetings of PREOS and GORE on 9. and 8 June 2022, respectively, by extension resolution of the ordinary shareholders' meetings of 8 and 7 December 2022, respectively, not to proceed with the capital increases against contribution in kind. Thus, the originally planned inclusion of a Luxembourg investor as a new major shareholder of PREOS and the related acquisition of a real estate portfolio in Luxembourg by GORE will not be implemented.

The decision was made because the Luxembourg investor has not given a binding commitment to complete the transaction due to the legal disputes conducted by shareholders of PREOS and GORE against the implementation of the capital increases in kind. Currently, legal challenges against the resolutions of the PREOS and GORE shareholders' meetings of June and December 2022 are still pending and, after fruitless discussions with the plaintiffs against the resolutions, the Management Board does not expect that these proceedings will be concluded by the expiry of the extended deadlines for the registration of the implementation of the respective capital increase against contribution in kind on June 7 and 8, 2023, respectively.

As a result of the decision, the Group companies PREOS and GORE can now actively push alternative growth and development prospects.

 

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Information and explanations of the issuer to this announcement:

EXPLANATORY SECTION

About publity

publity AG ('publity') is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.

 

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

13-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1607285

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1607285  13-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1607285&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
