publity AG: Prof. Dr. Karl Georg Loritz appointed as new member of the Supervisory Board



Frankfurt/Main, 15 June 2022- Upon application by publity AG ("publity", Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), the Frankfurt/Main Local Court has appointed Prof. Dr. Karl Georg Loritz as a new member of the company's Supervisory Board by court order. The appointment is valid until the next Shareholders' Meeting. Prof. Dr. Loritz plans to run for election as a Supervisory Board member at this meeting. He succeeds Hans-Jürgen Klumpp, who resigned from the Supervisory Board at his own request for personal reasons. Prof. Dr. Loritz (69) is a lawyer and tax consultant with decades of experience in both fields. Prof. Dr. Loritz is a fully qualified lawyer, as is the Supervisory Board member, Frank Vennemann. For more than 30 years, Prof. Dr. Loritz taught as a university professor at renowned German and international universities, most recently for 20 years at the University of Bayreuth. There he directed, among other things, the research unit for corporate and capital market law as well as corporate tax law. He also works as a tax consultant for well over two decades and is a partner in a law and tax consultancy firm in Munich. In the Supervisory Board meeting following the court appointment, Prof. Dr. Till was elected Chairman and Prof. Dr. Loritz Deputy Chairman of the Board.



Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG: "We would like to thank Hans-Jürgen Klumpp for the years of successful cooperation. With his commitment and expertise, he has accompanied our corporate development and provided impulses. With the addition of Prof. Dr. Karl Georg Loritz, we are now strengthening our Supervisory Board with a renowned expert in taxation as well as in corporate and capital market law.



We look forward to working with Prof. Dr. Loritz."



About publity



publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

