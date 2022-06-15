Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Publity AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:30 2022-06-15 am EDT
22.25 EUR   -0.22%
03/09An undisclosed buyer acquired an Office Property in Leonberg from publity Performance Fonds Nr. 8, a fund of Publity AG.
CI
03/03PUBLITY : Publication update of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
PU
2021PUBLITY : achieves leasing success for office properties in central locations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Publity AG: Prof. Dr. Karl Georg Loritz appointed as new member of the Supervisory Board

06/15/2022 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
publity AG: Prof. Dr. Karl Georg Loritz appointed as new member of the Supervisory Board

15.06.2022 / 15:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG: Prof. Dr. Karl Georg Loritz appointed as new member of the Supervisory Board

Frankfurt/Main, 15 June 2022- Upon application by publity AG ("publity", Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), the Frankfurt/Main Local Court has appointed Prof. Dr. Karl Georg Loritz as a new member of the company's Supervisory Board by court order. The appointment is valid until the next Shareholders' Meeting. Prof. Dr. Loritz plans to run for election as a Supervisory Board member at this meeting. He succeeds Hans-Jürgen Klumpp, who resigned from the Supervisory Board at his own request for personal reasons. Prof. Dr. Loritz (69) is a lawyer and tax consultant with decades of experience in both fields. Prof. Dr. Loritz is a fully qualified lawyer, as is the Supervisory Board member, Frank Vennemann. For more than 30 years, Prof. Dr. Loritz taught as a university professor at renowned German and international universities, most recently for 20 years at the University of Bayreuth. There he directed, among other things, the research unit for corporate and capital market law as well as corporate tax law. He also works as a tax consultant for well over two decades and is a partner in a law and tax consultancy firm in Munich. In the Supervisory Board meeting following the court appointment, Prof. Dr. Till was elected Chairman and Prof. Dr. Loritz Deputy Chairman of the Board.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG: "We would like to thank Hans-Jürgen Klumpp for the years of successful cooperation. With his commitment and expertise, he has accompanied our corporate development and provided impulses. With the addition of Prof. Dr. Karl Georg Loritz, we are now strengthening our Supervisory Board with a renowned expert in taxation as well as in corporate and capital market law.

We look forward to working with Prof. Dr. Loritz."

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Svenja Liebig
Phone: +49 69 905505-56
Mail: publity@edicto.de


About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

15.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1376553

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1376553  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376553&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PUBLITY AG
03/09An undisclosed buyer acquired an Office Property in Leonberg from publity Performance F..
CI
03/03PUBLITY : Publication update of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) ..
PU
2021PUBLITY : achieves leasing success for office properties in central locations
PU
2021Publity AG achieves leasing success for office properties in central locations
EQ
2021Publity AG with revenues of aprox. EUR 11.6 million and net profit of aprox. EUR 4.6 mi..
PU
2021Publity AG with revenues of aprox. EUR 11.6 million and net profit of aprox. EUR 4.6 mi..
EQ
2021Publity AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
2021PUBLITY : paves the way for new PREOS majority shareholder – and secures new revenue..
PU
2021PUBLITY : plans addition of new majority shareholder in its subsidiary PREOS Global Office..
PU
2021PUBLITY : paves the way for new PREOS majority shareholder - and secures new revenue and g..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 20,3 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2019 58,8 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net Debt 2019 477 M 496 M 496 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,53x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 332 M 346 M 346 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,03x
EV / Sales 2019 49,8x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 100%
Chart PUBLITY AG
Duration : Period :
Publity AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Schneider Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stephan Kunath Managing Director-Business Administration
Hans-Jürgen Klumpp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dominik Baruth Head-Research
Frank Vennemann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLITY AG0.22%346
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.61%89 573
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-23.79%70 704
UBS GROUP AG-2.62%53 563
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.60%32 797
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-18.31%28 355