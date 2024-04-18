EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

18.04.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

publity AG: Sale of the office property Access Tower in Frankfurt

Frankfurt am Main, April 18, 2024 – publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager has sold the Access Tower in Frankfurt. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price. The 21-storey office tower has a total rental area of almost 21,000 square meters and is centrally located in the office district of Frankfurt-Niederrad, with very good connections to the Frankfurter Kreuz and Rhine/Main airport. The modernized office property meets high sustainability standards and has been certified several times in recent years, including WIRED-SCORE Silver certification and Shore Gold certification. This means that the building meets the highest safety standards. The anchor tenants of the property are the BARMER health insurance company and the fitness studio Fitseveneleven.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "High-quality office properties with modern standards continue to be in demand on the real estate market. This is underpinned by the example of the Access Tower and the completed transaction."

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

