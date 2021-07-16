Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Publity AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Publity AG: Shareholders' meeting approves all items on agenda with significant majority

07/16/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
publity AG: Shareholders' meeting approves all items on agenda with significant majority

16.07.2021 / 14:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG: Shareholders' meeting approves all items on agenda with significant majority

Frankfurt, 16.07.2021 - The shareholders of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) approved all items on the agenda at yesterday's Shareholders' Meeting with a large majority of over 99 percent. At the Shareholders' Meeting, which was again held as a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, 87.58 % of the share capital was represented.

Among other things, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved to carry forward the company's net profit for the 2020 financial year in the amount of approximately EUR 334.4 million in full to new account.

The detailed voting results are available on publity AG's website at: www.publity.org/de/investor-relations/#haupt-versammlungen-2021

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Svenja Liebig
Phone: +49 69 905505-56
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.


16.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1219645

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1219645  16.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219645&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about PUBLITY AG
08:20aPUBLITY AG : Shareholders' meeting approves all items on agenda with significant..
PU
08:12aPUBLITY AG : Shareholders' meeting approves all items on agenda with significant..
EQ
08:12aPRESS RELEASE  : publity AG: Shareholders' meeting approves all items on agenda ..
DJ
06/18PUBLITY  : reports net profit of EUR 12.1 million and revenues of EUR 16.0 milli..
PU
06/18PRESS RELEASE  : publity AG reports net profit of EUR 12.1 million and revenues ..
DJ
06/18PUBLITY  : reports net profit of EUR 12.1 million and revenues of EUR 16.0 milli..
EQ
06/18Publity AG Announces Audited Earnings Results for the Year Ended December 31,..
CI
06/04PUBLITY  : announces preliminary key figures for 2020 annual financial statement..
PU
06/04PUBLITY  : announces preliminary key figures for 2020 annual financial statement..
EQ
06/04Publity AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 20,3 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net income 2019 58,8 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
Net Debt 2019 477 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,53x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 281 M 332 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,03x
EV / Sales 2019 49,8x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart PUBLITY AG
Duration : Period :
Publity AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Schneider Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stephan Kunath Chief Financial Officer
Hans- Jürgen Klumpp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dominik Baruth Head-Research
Frank Vennemann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLITY AG-43.41%320
BLACKROCK, INC.22.01%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.37%78 923
UBS GROUP AG10.95%55 145
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)14.70%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.55%44 625