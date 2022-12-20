EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

20.12.2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST

publity AG achieves leasing success for LES3 office property in Eschborn

Frankfurt/Main, 20 December 2022 – As asset manager, publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) has achieved leasing successes in the LES3 office property it manages in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main. The automotive supplier Continental and the telecommunications company Cisco Systems have extended their leases in LES3, which is part of the existing portfolio of publity subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850). Continental has leased 9,000 square meters of space in LES3 and extended its lease until October 2026. Cisco Systems has extended its existing lease through July 2028.

The leased space is 6,000 square feet. LES3's overall occupancy rate is 100 percent and the average remaining lease term is now 4.6 years. The office property has been in the PREOS portfolio since 2020.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "The leasing successes illustrate our active work as an asset manager with our real estate portfolio. Even in an overall challenging economic environment, success can be achieved in this way."



About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.



