  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Publity AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:48:09 2023-01-26 am EST
27.35 EUR   -3.01%
01/24Dd : publity AG: NEON Equity AG, buy
EQ
01/24Dd : publity AG: NEON Equity AG, buy
EQ
01/24Publity Ag : Stephan Kunath to become member of supervisory board of publity subsidiary PREOS
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Publity AG does not pursue planned bond issue further

01/26/2023 | 05:37am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
publity AG does not pursue planned bond issue further

26-Jan-2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU)

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO THE LAWS OF THAT COUNTRY.

publity AG does not pursue planned bond issue further

Frankfurt/Main, 26. January 2023 – The Management Board of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") today decided not to pursue the planned issuance of a further corporate bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 100 million (see ad hoc dated October 7, 2022) due to the current capital market environment. publity has sufficient other financing options to take advantage of investment opportunities.

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

 

26-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1544423

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1544423  26-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1544423&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 23,2 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 577 M 628 M 628 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 420 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 -6,79x
EV / Sales 2023 -6,31x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 100%
