publity AG sells Sky headquarters near Munich



27.03.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, March 27, 2024 – publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager has sold the main building of the media group Sky Deutschland in Unterföhring near Munich. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price. The modern office property has a total rental area of more than 30,000 square meters and has more than 500 parking spaces with several e-car charging stations. The property, which was built specifically for Sky Deutschland in 2010, is ESG-compliant and is heated with geothermal energy, among other things. In addition to Sky, other TV companies such as ZDF, ProSiebenSat.1, Kabel 1 etc. are also based at the media campus. Munich city center can be reached in around 20 minutes by car.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "We are pleased to have sold such a flagship property in these challenging times. As an asset manager, we have brought the Sky headquarters up to the most modern standards in recent years, taking current ESG standards into account. Such attractive properties are in high demand among investors these days."

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

