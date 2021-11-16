Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Publity AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Publity : achieves leasing success for office properties in central locations

11/16/2021 | 05:16am EST
16.11.2021 publity AG achieves leasing success for office properties in central locations

Frankfurt, 16.11.2021- As an asset manager, publity AG ("publity" Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has achieved some leasing successes in recent weeks. For the LES3 property in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main, publity extended the lease with technology and business training specialist Fast Lane Institute for Knowledge Transfer GmbH by six years. The company has leased 1,574 square meters of office space in the property. The office property, which is centrally located in the Rhine-Main region and managed by publity as asset manager, is also home to other renowned tenants, including the U.S. telecommunications company Cisco Systems and the automotive supplier Continental. The overall occupancy rate of LES3 is 100 percent. Furthermore, publity was able to extend the lease of K + S GmbH for an office property in Bielefeld with a total rental area of 2,500 square meters until 2033. The Bielefeld property, which is almost fully let, has numerous other tenants, such as the city of Bielefeld.

In addition, publity concluded a new lease agreement for a property in Pallaswiesenstrasse in Darmstadt with USS GmbH, a company focused on continuing education. The leased space amounts to more than 406 square meters with a contract term of three years. For a property in Oberursel, publity has been able to win the Get Fit fitness studio chain as a new tenant. The fitness studio provider has leased 436 square meters of space with a term of five years.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG: "The latest leasing successes show that we are excellently positioned in the German commercial real estate market and can be successful in any market phase. Our track record over the past few months also shows that commercial real estate in attractive locations remains in demand. We believe we are well equipped for future asset management mandates, particularly in major European cities."

Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Svenja Liebig
Phone: +49 69 905505-56
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

publity AG achieves leasing success for office properties in central locations

Disclaimer

Publity AG published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 10:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
