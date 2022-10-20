Advanced search
Publity : comments on bond purchase offer for PREOS convertible bond 2019/2024

10/20/2022 | 10:30am EDT
20.10.2022 publity comments on bond purchase offer for PREOS convertible bond 2019/2024

Frankfurt/Main, 20 October 2022 - publity AG has been informed that a purchase offer has been made by HTL GesbR for the 7.50% convertible bond of its subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG. publity and PREOS have no business relationship with HTL GesbR and do not consider the offer to be attractive. Furthermore, BaFin will be informed about this matter.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus/ Svenja Liebig

Phone: +49 69 905505-56
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

publity comments on bond purchase offer for PREOS convertible bond 2019 2024

Disclaimer

Publity AG published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 14:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
