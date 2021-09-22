Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Publity AG
  News
  Summary
    PBY   DE0006972508

PUBLITY AG

(PBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Publity : successfully sells eight properties for 'publity Performance Fonds' and achieves leasing success

09/22/2021 | 04:29am EDT
DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
publity AG successfully sells eight properties for 'publity Performance Fonds' and achieves leasing success

22.09.2021 / 10:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG successfully sells eight properties for "publity Performance Fonds" and achieves leasing success

Frankfurt, 22.09.2021- publity AG ("publity", Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has successfully sold a total of eight office properties in its function as asset manager for the closed-end public AIFs "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 6", "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 7" and "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 8" managed by it. The buyer of the real estate portfolio is a German family office. The parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price.

The properties are multi-tenant and single-tenant properties in the Rhein-Main region, Cologne, the Stuttgart metropolitan region, Husum and Schleswig-Holstein with a total leasable area of 37,600 square meters. In addition, a letting success was achieved for a property in Mainz-Kastel from the "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 8". The tenant Flemming Dental extended its contract for a rental area of around 1,200 square meters for several years.

The seller was legally advised by CMS Hasche Sigle with a team led by Real Estate Partner Philipp Schönnenbeck from Düsseldorf.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG, said: "We have successfully developed the properties in recent years and are delighted about the sale to a renowned investor. With this transaction, we once again demonstrate our expertise and good choice of location, even in economically challenging times."

Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Svenja Liebig
Phone: +49 69 905505-56
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse


22.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1235140

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1235140  22.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235140&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
