Publity : successfully sells eight properties for 'publity Performance Fonds' and achieves leasing success

publity AG successfully sells eight properties for 'publity Performance Fonds' and achieves leasing success



22.09.2021 / 10:27

publity AG successfully sells eight properties for "publity Performance Fonds" and achieves leasing success

Frankfurt, 22.09.2021- publity AG ("publity", Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has successfully sold a total of eight office properties in its function as asset manager for the closed-end public AIFs "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 6", "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 7" and "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 8" managed by it. The buyer of the real estate portfolio is a German family office. The parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price.

The properties are multi-tenant and single-tenant properties in the Rhein-Main region, Cologne, the Stuttgart metropolitan region, Husum and Schleswig-Holstein with a total leasable area of 37,600 square meters. In addition, a letting success was achieved for a property in Mainz-Kastel from the "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 8". The tenant Flemming Dental extended its contract for a rental area of around 1,200 square meters for several years.

The seller was legally advised by CMS Hasche Sigle with a team led by Real Estate Partner Philipp Schönnenbeck from Düsseldorf.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG, said: "We have successfully developed the properties in recent years and are delighted about the sale to a renowned investor. With this transaction, we once again demonstrate our expertise and good choice of location, even in economically challenging times."

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse