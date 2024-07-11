Hamburg, July 11th, 2022 - PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, today announced the expansion of its team in Central and Northern Europe further solidifying the company's commitment to providing local market expertise in the region. The appointment of Michael Puriz in the role of Director, Commerce Media and Thorsten Feldhege as Director, Advertiser Solutions, Brand Direct, sees the Central and Northern Europe teams grow.

Michael Puriz leads PubMatic's rapidly growing commerce media arm in the region bringing with him a wealth of experience gleaned from over 15 years' experience in media and advertising. Previous roles have spanned strategic partnerships and business development at various Germany-based startups. Most recently, Puriz held the role of Strategic Partner Lead - Retail Media, e-commerce, and Portals at Google where he helped companies from various verticals maximise revenue. Puriz will be responsible for developing key senior commerce media relationships in Central and Northern Europe, as well as growing PubMatic's client base in the region.

Puriz will also play a crucial role in leading strategic initiatives that drive PubMatic's commerce media growth and expand the footprint of Convert, PubMatic's fully integrated solution for retailers and marketplaces designed to maximize revenue and fill rates.

The second new appointment sees Thorsten Feldhege take the role of Director, Brand Direct, Central and Northern Europe holding responsibility for the strategic partnerships with large advertisers. Feldhege joins PubMatic following over nine years at Adform where he most recently held the role of Account Director.

With consumers' time increasingly fragmented across screens and channels, sell-side solutions are becoming more important to advertisers as they seek to simplify their supply path, have greater control over costs and transparency. A key focus for Feldhege is helping to drive adoption of PubMatic's media buying solutions, including Activate, an end-to-end solution that puts buyers in control of their media buying strategy while simultaneously driving more revenue to publishers.

"We're delighted to see Puriz and Feldhege take on these new roles and help drive success for PubMatic, and more importantly, for our customers as we continue to expand our presence in Central and Northern Europe," said Ekkehardt Schlottbohm, Regional VP, Northern Europe Ekke, PubMatic. "PubMatic's global presence has continued to grow, particularly over the past year, and the new appointments will be invaluable to us as we continue this momentum. We are committed to our mission of maximizing the value we deliver to our customers through delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future."

