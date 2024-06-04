London, June 4, 2024 - PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, today announced that Frankie Warne has been promoted to the position of Senior Director, Advertiser Solutions, UK. In this new role, Frankie Warne will be responsible for driving the commercial strategy for agencies in the UK.

Warne has been with PubMatic for seven years. During this time, she has built strong relationships across the regional agencies, greatly strengthening PubMatic's position in the market. She has also been pivotal in developing the region's supply path optimization (SPO) strategy and instrumental in securing initial deals.

"At PubMatic, we pride ourselves on continuing to support and develop the best talent in the industry. This new UK role is crucial for our business, and after assessing the needs and the caliber required to lead our UK agency relationships, Frankie was the obvious choice," says Tim Willcox, Regional VP, UK, PubMatic. "Frankie has consistently proven herself to be a highly effective leader, with an unrelenting drive to succeed and a relentless focus on finding the right solutions for our clients. I look forward to working with her as she leads the next phase of our buy-side evolution."

"I am thrilled to step into this leadership role as we continue to build innovative technology to meet our customer's needs," said Warne. "We have a great team in place and I am looking forward to working with the regional team to drive our growth."

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real-time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.