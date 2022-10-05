PubMatic : Former Amnet Managing Director Tim Willcox Joins PubMatic

LONDON, October 5, 2022 - PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, announced today the appointment of Tim Wilcox as UK regional vice president, as the company continues to expand and deliver responsible media solutions to publishers and brands.

Willcox reports to EMEA Chief Revenue Officer Emma Newman and will lead the UK team, based in London. This newly created role will further accelerate and solidify PubMatic's position as the platform of choice for buyers that brings greater advertising revenue to our global publisher partners.

As part of PubMatic's EMEA senior leadership team, Willcox will lead the growth of the company's existing agency and publisher client relationships across the UK. Prior to PubMatic, Willcox held senior roles at both Amnet and TripleLift serving as managing director and vice president of global agency strategy respectively. During his time at Amnet, Willcox set the agency's programmatic strategy for the Dentsu Aegis Network, where he oversaw significant business transformation to meet the changing needs of brands.

Newman said: "PubMatic is in a period of significant growth and Tim's pedigree in developing and delivering progressive market-leading digital solutions will benefit our publishers and advertisers while helping expand our customer base. His deep industry experience, extensive client relationships, and thought leadership bring value to our team and the wider industry as well".

"Joining PubMatic at this transformative time in digital media is extremely exciting. After 10 years at the heart of digital transformation at Amnet and TripleLift, I'm delighted to bring this experience to PubMatic. I look forward to helping lead an organisation that is pioneering change and championing the responsible supply chain of the future", said Willcox.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximising customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetisation by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilisation of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

