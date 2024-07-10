PARIS: July, 10th, 2024 - PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, GroupM and adaptive streaming specialist, SeenThis announced today the results of a new case -study. The study highlights the campaign that successfully minimized carbon emissions by 2.09 tonnes equivalent to 16,000 kilometers driven in a car.

GroupM partnered with SeenThis and PubMatic, aiming to achieve two key objectives: keeping down carbon emissions associated with digital creative delivery and improving viewability and video completion metrics. SeenThis's technology and data-efficiency capabilities minimized data transfer during creative video in-banner delivery. Meanwhile, PubMatic's Auction Packages combined with SeenThis's streamlined digital advertising data transfer enhanced user experience and performance across premium inventory.

Alexandre Chanthavong, Programmatic Account Manager at GroupM Nexus France (GroupM France) comments: "PubMatic's Auction Packages paired with SeenThis's technology has delivered incredible results. Not only have we seen minimized carbon emissions, view-through rate and viewability also increased and consistently surpassed benchmarks."

Jean-Robert Mamin, Managing Director at SeenThis, adds: "We are thrilled to extend the benefits of the SeenThis solution to new and existing PubMatic clients, as our proprietary streaming solution addresses the trade-off that otherwise exists between performance and sustainability in the digital ecosystem. Together with GroupM and PubMatic we have proven that it is possible to increase performance while minimizing carbon emissions, and at the same time helping drive attention and unlock creative capabilities. We deliver lightning-fast ad-loading that attains higher attention from users, which translates into fewer wasted impressions and a more efficient use of resources."

Abdel Absi, Associate Director, Advertiser Solutions France, PubMatic explains: "Fewer intermediaries and partner integrations equate to fewer carbon emissions and a more sustainable inventory source. We are very happy we could support GroupM to achieve the objectives for this campaign, but also demonstrate we could minimize their carbon footprint through their media investment and support their commitment in prioritizing partners who contribute to a transparent, efficient and responsible supply chain".

