PubMatic : Q1 2023 Prepared Remarks

Our focused strategy, strong execution, and deep customer relationships drove revenue in the quarter significantly above expectations. Underscoring the strength of our model and our continued focus on efficiency and infrastructure optimization, the majority of incremental revenue dropped to the bottom line, driving stronger than expected Adjusted EBITDA, net income and free cash flow. Our results reinforce the value of our platform, our ability to manage through the current environment, and how we are positioned to continue to capture market share despite the economic uncertainty.

While we saw sequential improvement through the quarter, it's too early to say if the ad spend environment has troughed, and whether the pronounced uptick we saw in March will continue. We therefore remain cautious with respect to our outlook and investment decisions. A key element of our strategy is to leverage our business model and strong degree of profitability to make targeted investments that position us for outsized market share gains when ad spend growth re- accelerates. We believe the current environment is accelerating consolidation in our industry and will benefit companies like PubMatic that are global, scaled and profitable. Macro pressures have driven publishers to prioritize their highest-margin revenue streams such as programmatic advertising and increase their reliance on global, omnichannel technology providers to manage a greater portion of their ad tech stacks. The pace of new publisher agreements remains strong - we signed over 65 new publishers in the first quarter. We now have nearly 1700 publishers and app developer customers, up 14% from a year ago. We expect to grow our roster of customers and increase stickiness with them in this environment. OMNICHANNEL VIDEO (CONNECTED TV AND ONLINE VIDEO) This is particularly true for our omnichannel video segment, which is a key growth driver. The omnichannel video market is expected to be a $215 billion market this year. A subset of omnichannel video, CTV is expected to be a $65 billion market this year. Publishers are increasingly adopting programmatic monetization strategies in order to tap into growing ad budgets that they previously were not accessing. As a result, our CTV revenue was up over 50% year-over-year in Q1. We are accelerating the pace of new business growth in CTV. We saw a 10% increase in our CTV publisher customer base over Q4 to 237 publishers. Driving this is the growing recognition within the media and advertising industry of the advantages of programmatic CTV. Automated transactions are more efficient and data-driven than traditional buying methods, delivering higher ROI to advertisers and revenue gains to publishers. PubMatic has been a leader in providing programmatic technology for more than a decade and we have seen this trend playout time and again across formats and channels. I believe that we will look back on this period as the turning point that structurally changed the nature of CTV advertising towards more programmatic monetization. At the same time, we are growing our existing relationships with premium streaming content providers as we provide the ability to both monetize their inventory and leverage their valuable first-party data. For instance, PubMatic helped A+E Networks grow its programmatic business by passing valuable data in the bidstream such as content genre and channel, making it easier for advertisers to reach their target audiences across A+E's properties and drive campaign ROI. We recently expanded our partnership with iQIYI, one of the largest online entertainment companies in China, who implemented our OpenWrap OTT unified bidding technology to provide global advertisers more efficient and effective access to the company's streaming inventory. The breadth of our publisher base makes us a scaled provider in the CTV market. We are working with six of the top seven global smart TV providers that have ad-supported streaming services, four of the top eight major addressable broadcast video on demand streaming platforms in the US and five of the top eight free ad supported TV streamers in the US. We also work with all of the top five addressable broadcast video on demand platforms in both Australia and Japan, two of APAC's largest CTV markets. OPENWRAP We are seeing OpenWrap, our Prebid-based wrapper solution, drive increased stickiness for publishers across channels and formats. Originally launched in 2016, over the last few years we have diligently broadened the footprint of OpenWrap to cover all leading ad formats and platforms including CTV, mobile app, and web, as well as video, display, and soon-to-be-launched native making us one of only a few scaled providers with a comprehensive, Prebid-based software solution across all major formats and channels. 2

Over the last several quarters, we have seen a surge in adoption of our wrapper solution as publishers increasingly abandon their homegrown Prebid wrappers or alternative solutions for PubMatic's OpenWrap. OpenWrap is now a critical component of publishers' ad tech stacks and central to their operations teams. Overall, signed OpenWrap agreements grew 27% YoY for Q1 as more publishers opt for the performance benefits and customer service PubMatic provides. In the case of online car shopping site Edmunds, although they already had a header bidding solution, they were seeking an alternative that could give them more control over their yield management. After switching to OpenWrap, they not only saw an average eCPM uplift of 35%, but also identified that the trusted header bidding expertise of the PubMatic team was critical to their success. GROWTH IN SUPPLY PATH OPTIMIZATION We also continue to deepen our buy-side relationships, where consolidation is most evident as agencies and advertisers lean into scaled and transparent technology providers that can help them increase operational efficiency and innovation. Supply Path Optimization expanded throughout Q1 and represented over 35% of activity. We have been able to leverage our profitability to deepen buy-side relationships, investing in our team and technology to offer a single integrated platform that delivers value to our customers. Plus, as we anticipated, the macro environment has been an accelerant for SPO, as major advertisers and agencies seek to improve return on ad spend and streamline their operations. Our existing SPO buyers continue to consolidate more of their business on PubMatic. Five of the six global agency holding companies grew their SPO spend with PubMatic by 20% or more sequentially from February to March. Even with the significant gains we have made in SPO, we see a long runway of growth ahead. In the past quarter alone, we have seen an over 80% increase in buyers interested in engaging in SPO with PubMatic for the first time and now have an active pipeline of several dozen buyers. Long term, we believe there are hundreds if not thousands of buyers that we could engage in SPO with globally. The consolidation we've seen across our industry has resulted in the rapid evolution of the advertising supply chain and we believe the industry is at an inflection point. It's becoming increasingly difficult for publishers and buyers to stay ahead of the curve, requiring significant investment and expertise. As such, we have focused our innovation investments in two areas, both of which expand our addressable market and will create durable long-term growth - Supply Path Optimization and commerce media. SUPPLY PATH OPTIMIZATION & ACTIVATE Yesterday, we announced Activate, an SPO solution that we have been working towards over the past 18 months and which leverages our recent acquisition of Martin. Activate is an end-to-end SPO solution that enables buyers to execute non-bidded direct deals on PubMatic's platform, accessing CTV and premium video inventory at scale and unlocking unique demand for our publishers. This ground-breaking solution introduces a new industry paradigm for the supply chain of the future. PubMatic has taken an infrastructure-driven approach to solving some of the industry's biggest challenges that, historically, have prevented billions of dollars of insertion orders from entering the programmatic ecosystem. Our single layer technology approach does away with data leakage, discrepancies, multiple hops in the supply chain, opacity, and high aggregate fees associated with having multiple technology providers like SSPs and DSPs. In 2023, approximately $35B, or almost 60%, of CTV spend is expected to be transacted via IOs. Direct IOs also account for more than $27B, or approximately 18%, of online video spend. By providing a path to bring these direct dollars to programmatic, Activate represents a nearly $65B expansion of our total addressable market. With Activate, our SPO solutions become even stickier. We expect buyers who use Activate will benefit from greater control over their supply chain and increased ROI; publishers will benefit from increased revenue. 3

Over the last few months, as we have engaged with prospective Activate customers, I've been blown away by the magnitude of interest in the solution, which validates our vision and roadmap as well as PubMatic's market position as a partner of choice. We have seen strong interest among agencies, advertisers and publishers in every major region and across verticals and buyer size, including global advertiser Mars, agency holding companies dentsu, Havas Media Group, GroupM and Omnicom Media Group Germany, and CTV publishers Fubo and LG. As a key launch partner for Activate, GroupM is further expanding its SPO relationship with PubMatic. The GroupM Premium Marketplace, an initiative that provides GroupM clients with direct, transparent and efficient access to CTV and online video inventory, is built on PubMatic technology and will now extend to Activate. With Activate, GroupM clients can buy GroupM Premium Marketplace inventory on a guaranteed basis in a more efficient and direct manner, with less costs involved in the supply chain. It is also an opportunity for them to bring clients who heavily rely on direct IOs into the programmatic ecosystem. As a result, GroupM intends to improve their clients' working media and ultimately generate better outcomes. To be clear, Activate is not a Demand Side Platform. Our industry already has a number of scaled DSPs. PubMatic is not offering a bidder, bid optimization, creative optimization, or a variety of other services that are core to the value proposition of a DSP. As I mentioned, Activate is specifically designed to transition non-programmatic insertion orders for CTV and online video into non-bidded programmatic buying transactions. PubMatic already has a strong foundation in programmatic guaranteed (PG) and private marketplace (PMP) deals, and Activate further expands this opportunity. For PubMatic, we expect to see significant strategic and financial benefits, including Activate being a catalyst for faster CTV and online video growth over the medium term as well as an accelerated mix shift toward more premium omnichannel video formats, resulting in higher gross and net margins. Activate also facilitates greater stickiness with buyers which increases revenue visibility, and greater stickiness with publishers - allowing them to access unique ad dollars only available via the PubMatic platform. GROWTH OPPORTUNITY IN COMMERCE MEDIA As we bring more advertiser spend to our platform, we are also unlocking opportunities to further scale other areas of our business, such as retail or commerce media. Commerce media expands on the retail media opportunity set to include not just retailers but a wide variety of transaction-based businesses like transportation or food delivery providers, travel and event providers, fintech companies, and more. We continue to grow our existing customers like Kroger Precision Marketing, providing the technology and solutions to enable them to activate their retail audiences across PubMatic's CTV, video and display inventory. We are also growing our footprint with additional commerce businesses that have high transaction volumes and valuable data. Over the past quarter, we've had several new customer wins such as Lyft and Tripadvisor, who are using our growing suite of onsite monetization solutions to help grow their commerce media businesses. This is a tremendous growth opportunity for us, with an estimated market size of more than $120 billion. Data access and control are key areas of importance for commerce media, both areas where PubMatic already has market leading solutions. In addition, we have the financial profile to make focused investments in technology that specifically aligns to current and future commerce media needs, such as audience extension, on-site multi format monetization, and operational efficiencies to help commerce media companies scale their businesses further. Operating under a similar playbook as we did with SPO - making focused investments that lead to market expansion and high revenue growth - we believe our strategy around commerce media will have similar returns. I look forward to sharing more with you in the coming quarters. CONCLUSION 4