  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PubMatic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUBM   US74467Q1031

PUBMATIC, INC.

(PUBM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
19.89 USD   -4.01%
05:42pPUBMATIC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:42pPUBMATIC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/31Jefferies Lowers PubMatic to Hold From Buy, Price Target to $23 From $28
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PubMatic : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Goel Amar K.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PubMatic, Inc. [PUBM] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chairman, Chief Growth Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O PUBMATIC, INC. , 601 MARSHALL STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
REDWOOD CITY CA 94063
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Goel Amar K.
C/O PUBMATIC, INC.
601 MARSHALL STREET
REDWOOD CITY, CA94063 		X X Chairman, Chief Growth Officer
Signatures
/s/ Thomas Chow, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

PubMatic Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PUBMATIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 284 M - -
Net income 2022 36,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 079 M 1 079 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 713
Free-Float 17,7%
Chart PUBMATIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
PubMatic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBMATIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,72 $
Average target price 30,38 $
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Kumar Goel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Pantelick Chief Financial Officer
Amar K. Goel Chairman & Chief Innovation Officer
John Sabella Chief Technology Officer
Eric Carlborg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBMATIC, INC.-39.15%1 079
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.36%2 053 593
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.65%55 416
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.01%50 604
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-48.43%49 985
SEA LIMITED-62.88%46 481