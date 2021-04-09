PubMatic : Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K)

Document







Exhibit 10.1

THIRD AMENDMENT

TO

THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT





This Third Amendment to Third Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement (this'Amendment') is entered into this 6th day of April, 2021, by and between SILICON VALLEY BANK ('Bank') and PUBMATIC, INC., a Delaware corporation ('Borrower') whose address is 3 Lagoon Dr., Suite 180, Redwood City, California 94065.

Recitals

A. Bank and Borrower have entered into that certain Third Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement dated as of November 7, 2017, as amended by that certain First Amendment to Third Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement dated as of November 3, 2020, by and between Bank and Borrower (the 'First Amendment'), and as further amended by that certain Second Amendment to Third Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement dated as of March 4, 2021, by and between Bank and Borrower (as the same has been and may from time to time be further amended, modified, supplemented or restated, the 'Loan Agreement').

B. Bank has extended credit to Borrower for the purposes permitted in the Loan Agreement.

C. Borrower has requested that Bank amend the Loan Agreement to extend the Revolving Line Maturity Date as more fully set forth herein.

D. Bank has agreed to so amend certain provisions of the Loan Agreement, but only to the extent, in accordance with the terms, subject to the conditions and in reliance upon the representations and warranties set forth below.

Agreement

Now, Therefore, in consideration of the foregoing recitals and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy of which is hereby acknowledged, and intending to be legally bound, the parties hereto agree as follows:

1.Definitions. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Amendment shall have the meanings given to them in the Loan Agreement.

2.Amendments to Loan Agreement.

2.1 Section 13 (Definitions). The following term and its definition set forth in Section 13.1 are amended in their entirety and replaced with the following:

' 'Revolving Line Maturity Date' is June 6, 2021.'





3.Limitation of Amendments.

3.1 The amendments set forth in Section 2, above, are effective for the purposes set forth herein and shall be limited precisely as written and shall not be deemed to (a) be a consent to any amendment, waiver or modification of any other term or condition of any Loan Document, or (b) otherwise prejudice any right or remedy which Bank may now have or may have in the future under or in connection with any Loan Document.

3.2 This Amendment shall be construed in connection with and as part of the Loan Documents and all terms, conditions, representations, warranties, covenants and agreements set forth in the Loan Documents, except as herein amended, are hereby ratified and confirmed and shall remain in full force and effect.

4.Representations and Warranties. To induce Bank to enter into this Amendment, Borrower hereby represents and warrants to Bank as follows:

4.1 Immediately after giving effect to this Amendment (a) the representations and warranties contained in the Loan Documents are true, accurate and complete in all material respects as of the date hereof (except to the extent such representations and warranties relate to an earlier date, in which case they are true and correct as of such date), and (b) no Event of Default has occurred and is continuing;

4.2 Borrower has the power and authority to execute and deliver this Amendment and to perform its obligations under the Loan Agreement, as amended by this Amendment;

4.3 The organizational documents of Borrower delivered to Bank in connection with this Amendment remain true, accurate and complete and have not been amended, supplemented or restated and are and continue to be in full force and effect;

4.4 The execution and delivery by Borrower of this Amendment and the performance by Borrower of its obligations under the Loan Agreement, as amended by this Amendment, have been duly authorized;

4.5 The execution and delivery by Borrower of this Amendment and the performance by Borrower of its obligations under the Loan Agreement, as amended by this Amendment, do not and will not contravene (a) any law or regulation binding on or affecting Borrower, (b) any contractual restriction with a Person binding on Borrower, (c) any order, judgment or decree of any court or other governmental or public body or authority, or subdivision thereof, binding on Borrower, or (d) the organizational documents of Borrower;

4.6 The execution and delivery by Borrower of this Amendment and the performance by Borrower of its obligations under the Loan Agreement, as amended by this Amendment, do not require any order, consent, approval, license, authorization or validation of, or filing, recording or registration with, or exemption by any governmental or public body or authority, or subdivision thereof, binding on Borrower, except as already has been obtained or made; and

4.7 This Amendment has been duly executed and delivered by Borrower and is the binding obligation of Borrower, enforceable against Borrower in accordance with its terms, except as such enforceability may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, liquidation, moratorium or other similar laws of general application and equitable principles relating to or affecting creditors' rights.

5.Ratification of Perfection Certificate. Borrower hereby ratifies, confirms and reaffirms, all and singular, the terms and disclosures contained in a certain Perfection Certificate dated as of November 7, 2017, as amended by Schedule 1 to the First Amendment (the 'Perfection Certificate') and Schedule 1 hereto, and acknowledges, confirms and agrees the disclosures and information Borrower provided to Bank in the Perfection Certificate have not changed, as of the date hereof. Borrower hereby agrees that all references in the Loan Agreement to the 'Perfection Certificate' shall hereinafter be deemed to be references to the Perfection Certificate as defined herein.

6.Integration. This Amendment and the Loan Documents represent the entire agreement about this subject matter and supersede prior negotiations or agreements. All prior agreements, understandings, representations, warranties, and negotiations between the parties about the subject matter of this Amendment and the Loan Documents merge into this Amendment and the Loan Documents.

7.Counterparts. This Amendment may be executed in any number of counterparts and all of such counterparts taken together shall be deemed to constitute one and the same instrument.





8.Effectiveness. This Amendment shall be deemed effective upon (a) the due execution and delivery to Bank of this Amendment by each party hereto and (b) Borrower's payment of Bank's legal fees and expenses incurred in connection with this Amendment.

In Witness Whereof, the parties hereto have caused this Amendment to be duly executed and delivered as of the date first written above.





BANK BORROWER

SILICON VALLEY BANK



By: /s/ Ashlee Kaji Name: Ashlee Kaji Title: Director

PUBMATIC, INC.



By: /s/ Steve Pantelick Name: Steve Pantelick Title: Chief Financial Officer



