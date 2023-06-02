Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake resigns

June 2 (Reuters) - The Public Utility Commission of
Texas (PUC) Chairman, Peter Lake, has resigned with immediate
effect, the Texas governor’s office said in a press release on
Friday.
"Governor Greg Abbott today accepted the resignation of
Peter Lake as Chairman of PUC," the release stated.
Lake's resignation is effective immediately. But, he will
continue to serve as PUC Commissioner until July 1.
The reason for the resignation was not mentioned in the
statement and a PUC spokesperson was not immediately available
for comment.
Lake was first appointed in April 2021, overseeing the
implementation of bipartisan reforms to the Texas electric grid
following Winter Storm Uri.
More than 200 people died during Storm Uri as power and gas
prices soared to record highs in parts of Texas and in other
U.S. Central states, costing utilities and their consumers
billions of dollars.
"With Lake at the helm of the PUC, we have ensured that no
Texan has lost power due to the state grid since the 14
bipartisan reforms were passed and signed into law," Abbott
said.
The deep freeze of February 2021 prompted the state's
electric power suppliers to impose rotating blackouts, leaving
millions of Texans without power.
The governor will announce the new PUC chairman in the
coming days, the statement said.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)