Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. PUC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUC   MYQ0007OO003

PUC

(PUC)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-01
0.0300 MYR    0.00%
05:29pPublic Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake resigns
RE
05/31PUC Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/30Presto Partners VSING in Loyalty Points Collaboration
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake resigns

06/02/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 2 (Reuters) - The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) Chairman, Peter Lake, has resigned with immediate effect, the Texas governor’s office said in a press release on Friday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today accepted the resignation of Peter Lake as Chairman of PUC," the release stated.

Lake's resignation is effective immediately. But, he will continue to serve as PUC Commissioner until July 1.

The reason for the resignation was not mentioned in the statement and a PUC spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Lake was first appointed in April 2021, overseeing the implementation of bipartisan reforms to the Texas electric grid following Winter Storm Uri.

More than 200 people died during Storm Uri as power and gas prices soared to record highs in parts of Texas and in other U.S. Central states, costing utilities and their consumers billions of dollars.

"With Lake at the helm of the PUC, we have ensured that no Texan has lost power due to the state grid since the 14 bipartisan reforms were passed and signed into law," Abbott said.

The deep freeze of February 2021 prompted the state's electric power suppliers to impose rotating blackouts, leaving millions of Texans without power.

The governor will announce the new PUC chairman in the coming days, the statement said. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PUC
05:29pPublic Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake resigns
RE
05/31PUC Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/30Presto Partners VSING in Loyalty Points Collaboration
AQ
05/03PUC Submits Application for Proposed Private Placement
MT
05/02PUC Berhad announced that it expects to receive MYR 16.3923 million in funding
CI
02/28PUC Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/02Pancontinental Resources Shareholders Approve Share Consolidation, Name Change
MT
01/24American Water Unit to Buy Pennsylvania Borough Wastewater System for $28 Million
MT
01/19PUC Berhad Announces Resignation of Lee Bao En as Independent and Non Executive Member ..
CI
01/19PUC Berhad Announces Resignation of Lee Bao En as Independent and Non Executive Indepen..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19,2 M 4,21 M 4,21 M
Net income 2022 -53,6 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1,92 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54,6 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,54x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart PUC
Duration : Period :
PUC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chia Chou Cheong Group CEO, Executive Director & Group MD
Chor Zhenyi Head-Finance
Chong Peng Oh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Foo Yong Jio Group Chief Technology Officer
Yu Xuan Tay Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUC-14.29%12
ACCENTURE PLC14.38%192 744
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.07%147 720
SIEMENS AG20.86%133 322
IBM-8.73%117 882
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.51%87 504
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer