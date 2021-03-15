Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  PUC Berhad    PUC   MYQ0007OO003

PUC BERHAD

(PUC)
PUC Berhad : Texas state Senate passes bill to cut $5.1 billion in winter storm power fees

03/15/2021 | 06:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A neighborhood experiences a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos

(Reuters) - The Texas state Senate approved a bill on Monday to cut about $5.1 billion in disputed electricity and service fees levied on power marketers during a winter freeze that sent the state's power market into financial crisis.

The cold snap last month pushed up electricity costs by nearly 10 times the usual to about $47 billion. Those costs led three companies to seek bankruptcy and sparked a battle between lawmakers and the state's power regulator over the handling of the crisis.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved a measure directing the Public Utility Commission chairman and state grid operator Electric Reliability Commission of Texas (ERCOT) to correct 32 hours of emergency prices and roll back service fees. If approved by the state's House of Representatives, it would go to the governor's desk for his review.

Both legislative chambers are controlled by Republicans.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who challenged the PUC to order the revisions, said after the vote he had not spoken with the head of the House on Monday. Governor Greg Abbott is in favor of correcting pricing, said Patrick, a fellow Republican.

Abbott and the rest of the state's Republican leadership have drawn fire for their handling of the weather crisis, which cut power to millions in the state.

A PUC spokesman declined to comment, citing the legislation. Chairman Arthur D'Andrea rejected prior Senate requests to order the change, saying he did not have the authority to act.

The Senate bill directed D'Andrea and ERCOT to "follow the law" and make requested rate and fee changes by Saturday, said Republican state Senator Bryan Hughes.

"Those 32 hours resulted in inaccurate and excessive charges to the tune of billions of dollars," Hughes said.

The state's market adviser said last week that ERCOT improperly held charges at $9,000 per megawatt hour, about 400 times the usual rate, and that its rules allowed for pricing errors to be corrected within 55 days.

On Monday, power marketer Griddy Energy LLC became the third Texas power provider to seek protection from creditors from the storm. It owes ERCOT $29 million and listed assets of less than $10 million, according to a filing with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Peter Cooney)

By Gary McWilliams


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 47,0 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net income 2019 -59,2 M -14,4 M -14,4 M
Net Debt 2019 2,72 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,66x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 89,7 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart PUC BERHAD
Duration : Period :
PUC Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUC BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chia Chou Cheong Group CEO & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Chor Zhenyi Head-Finance
Chong Peng Oh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Foo Yong Jio Group Chief Technology Officer
Yu Xuan Tay Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUC BERHAD-31.25%22
ACCENTURE PLC1.43%168 041
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.82%155 576
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.37%114 032
INFOSYS LIMITED9.48%80 258
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.73%78 215
