|
Pucara Gold : 2022 Q1 FS
Pucara Gold Ltd.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31, 2022
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Pucara Gold Ltd.
2110 - 650 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N9
1
Pucara Gold Ltd.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
Note
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
|
2,140,077
|
$
|
2,870,258
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
78,053
|
|
42,907
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
78,502
|
|
61,356
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
2,296,632
|
|
2,974,521
|
Non‐current assets
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration and evaluation assets
|
|
|
269,791
|
|
257,437
|
Equipment
|
|
|
|
72,634
|
|
77,584
|
Right of use asset
|
|
|
|
14,417
|
|
20,127
|
Total non‐current assets
|
|
|
|
356,842
|
|
355,148
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
2,653,474
|
$
|
3,329,669
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
235,376
|
$
|
230,094
|
Lease liability
|
|
|
|
15,054
|
|
20,210
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
250,430
|
|
250,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
4
|
|
18,705,894
|
|
18,705,894
|
Share‐based payment reserve
|
|
4
|
|
1,725,800
|
|
1,652,605
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
107,383
|
|
85,293
|
Deficit
|
|
|
|
(18,136,033)
|
|
(17,364,427)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
|
|
2,403,044
|
|
3,079,365
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
$
|
2,653,474
|
$
|
3,329,669
|
Nature of operations
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Continuance of operations
|
|
2 (C)
|
|
|
|
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
"David Awram"
|
|
Director
|
"Greg Davis"
|
|
Director
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
2
Pucara Gold Ltd.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for the number of shares)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Note
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Exploration expenditures
|
3,5
|
$
|
280,278
|
$
|
524,360
|
General and administration
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Accounting and legal
|
|
61,689
|
|
69,903
|
Accretion
|
|
|
492
|
|
748
|
Amortization
|
|
|
5,394
|
|
9,737
|
Office and miscellaneous
|
|
|
61,156
|
|
26,683
|
Investor relations
|
5
|
|
30,714
|
|
82,464
|
Management and consulting fees
|
|
321,757
|
|
167,404
|
Share‐based payments
|
4,5
|
|
73,195
|
|
82,322
|
Travel
|
|
|
17,973
|
|
871
|
Total general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
572,370
|
|
440,132
|
Loss before other items
|
|
|
852,648
|
|
964,492
|
Other items
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
|
|
17,833
|
|
39,907
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(1,298)
|
|
(1,730)
|
Other income
|
|
|
(97,577)
|
|
(95,146)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
771,606
|
|
907,523
|
Other comprehensive loss/(gain)
|
|
|
(22,090)
|
|
16,198
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
749,516
|
$
|
923,721
|
Loss per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and fully diluted
|
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ 0.01
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
|
|
62,591,960
|
|
|
outstanding
|
|
|
|
62,572,960
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
3
Pucara Gold Ltd.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
March 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share‐based
|
other
|
|
|
|
Note
|
|
|
payment
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
reserve
|
income (loss)
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
|
|
Number of
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
shares
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
|
62,576,960
|
18,698,544
|
1,464,862
|
118,773
|
(14,247,029)
|
6,035,150
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
‐
|
‐
|
‐
|
‐
|
(907,523)
|
(907,523)
|
Share‐based payments
|
|
‐
|
‐
|
82,322
|
‐
|
‐
|
82,322
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
‐
|
‐
|
‐
|
(16,198)
|
‐
|
(16,198)
|
Balance at March 31, 2021
|
|
62,576,960
|
18,698,544
|
1,547,184
|
102,575
|
(15,154,552)
|
5,193,751
|
Balance at December 31, 2021
|
|
62,591,960
|
18,705,894
|
1,652,605
|
85,293
|
(17,364,427)
|
3,079,365
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
‐
|
‐
|
‐
|
‐
|
(771,606)
|
(771,606)
|
Share‐based payments
|
4
|
‐
|
‐
|
73,195
|
‐
|
‐
|
73,195
|
Other comprehensive gain
|
|
‐
|
‐
|
‐
|
22,090
|
‐
|
22,090
|
Balance at March 31, 2022
|
|
62,591,960
|
18,705,894
|
1,725,800
|
107,383
|
(18,136,033)
|
2,403,044
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
4
Pucara Gold Ltd.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
|
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(771,606)
|
$
|
(907,523)
|
Items not affecting cash
|
|
|
|
|
Accretion
|
|
492
|
|
748
|
Amortization of right‐of‐use asset
|
|
5,394
|
|
9,737
|
Depreciation of equipment
|
|
7,684
|
|
10,070
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
|
1,463
|
|
54
|
Loss on disposal
|
|
1,559
|
|
‐
|
Share‐based payments
|
|
73,195
|
|
82,322
|
|
|
(681,819)
|
|
(804,592)
|
Change in non‐cash operating working capital
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables and prepared expenses
|
|
(52,292)
|
|
(16,291)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
5,282
|
|
(309,745)
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
|
(728,829)
|
(1,130,628)
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for exploration and evaluation assets
|
|
(412)
|
|
(446)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
(412)
|
|
(446)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Lease payments
|
|
(6,796)
|
|
(10,392)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
(6,796)
|
|
(10,392)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
5,856
|
|
9,179
|
Decrease in cash
|
|
(730,181)
|
(1,132,287)
|
Cash ‐ beginning of period
|
|
2,870,258
|
|
6,058,585
|
Cash ‐ end of period
|
$
|
2,140,077
|
$
|
4,926,298
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
5
|
