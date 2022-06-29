Pucara Gold : 2022 Q1 FS

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Right of use asset

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for the number of shares)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, Note 2022 2021 Exploration expenditures 3,5 $ 280,278 $ 524,360 General and administration 5 Accounting and legal 61,689 69,903 Accretion 492 748 Amortization 5,394 9,737 Office and miscellaneous 61,156 26,683 Investor relations 5 30,714 82,464 Management and consulting fees 321,757 167,404 Share‐based payments 4,5 73,195 82,322 Travel 17,973 871 Total general and administrative expenses 572,370 440,132 Loss before other items 852,648 964,492 Other items Foreign exchange loss 17,833 39,907 Interest income (1,298) (1,730) Other income (97,577) (95,146) Net loss 771,606 907,523 Other comprehensive loss/(gain) (22,090) 16,198 Total comprehensive loss $ 749,516 $ 923,721 Loss per common share Basic and fully diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares 62,591,960 outstanding 62,572,960

