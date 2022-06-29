Log in
PUCARA GOLD LTD.

PUCARA GOLD : 2022 q1 fs
PU
Pucara Gold Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Pucara Gold Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Pucara Gold : 2022 Q1 FS

06/29/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

March 31, 2022

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Pucara Gold Ltd.

2110 - 650 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N9

1

Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

2,140,077

$

2,870,258

Receivables

78,053

42,907

Prepaid expenses

78,502

61,356

Total current assets

2,296,632

2,974,521

Non‐current assets

3

Exploration and evaluation assets

269,791

257,437

Equipment

72,634

77,584

Right of use asset

14,417

20,127

Total non‐current assets

356,842

355,148

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,653,474

$

3,329,669

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

235,376

$

230,094

Lease liability

15,054

20,210

TOTAL LIABILITIES

250,430

250,304

EQUITY

Share capital

4

18,705,894

18,705,894

Share‐based payment reserve

4

1,725,800

1,652,605

Accumulated other comprehensive income

107,383

85,293

Deficit

(18,136,033)

(17,364,427)

TOTAL EQUITY

2,403,044

3,079,365

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

2,653,474

$

3,329,669

Nature of operations

1

Continuance of operations

2 (C)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

"David Awram"

Director

"Greg Davis"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

2

Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for the number of shares)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

Note

2022

2021

Exploration expenditures

3,5

$

280,278

$

524,360

General and administration

5

Accounting and legal

61,689

69,903

Accretion

492

748

Amortization

5,394

9,737

Office and miscellaneous

61,156

26,683

Investor relations

5

30,714

82,464

Management and consulting fees

321,757

167,404

Share‐based payments

4,5

73,195

82,322

Travel

17,973

871

Total general and administrative expenses

572,370

440,132

Loss before other items

852,648

964,492

Other items

Foreign exchange loss

17,833

39,907

Interest income

(1,298)

(1,730)

Other income

(97,577)

(95,146)

Net loss

771,606

907,523

Other comprehensive loss/(gain)

(22,090)

16,198

Total comprehensive loss

$

749,516

$

923,721

Loss per common share

Basic and fully diluted

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

Weighted average number of common shares

62,591,960

outstanding

62,572,960

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

3

Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

March 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Accumulated

Share‐based

other

Note

payment

comprehensive

Share capital

reserve

income (loss)

Deficit

Total

Number of

$

$

$

$

$

shares

Balance at December 31, 2020

62,576,960

18,698,544

1,464,862

118,773

(14,247,029)

6,035,150

Net loss for the period

(907,523)

(907,523)

Share‐based payments

82,322

82,322

Other comprehensive loss

(16,198)

(16,198)

Balance at March 31, 2021

62,576,960

18,698,544

1,547,184

102,575

(15,154,552)

5,193,751

Balance at December 31, 2021

62,591,960

18,705,894

1,652,605

85,293

(17,364,427)

3,079,365

Net loss for the period

(771,606)

(771,606)

Share‐based payments

4

73,195

73,195

Other comprehensive gain

22,090

22,090

Balance at March 31, 2022

62,591,960

18,705,894

1,725,800

107,383

(18,136,033)

2,403,044

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

4

Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Three Months

Three Months

Ended

Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(771,606)

$

(907,523)

Items not affecting cash

Accretion

492

748

Amortization of right‐of‐use asset

5,394

9,737

Depreciation of equipment

7,684

10,070

Foreign exchange loss

1,463

54

Loss on disposal

1,559

Share‐based payments

73,195

82,322

(681,819)

(804,592)

Change in non‐cash operating working capital

Receivables and prepared expenses

(52,292)

(16,291)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,282

(309,745)

Cash used in operating activities

(728,829)

(1,130,628)

Investing activities

Payments for exploration and evaluation assets

(412)

(446)

Cash used in investing activities

(412)

(446)

Financing activities

Lease payments

(6,796)

(10,392)

Cash used in financing activities

(6,796)

(10,392)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

5,856

9,179

Decrease in cash

(730,181)

(1,132,287)

Cash ‐ beginning of period

2,870,258

6,058,585

Cash ‐ end of period

$

2,140,077

$

4,926,298

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pucara Gold Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 19:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
