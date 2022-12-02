Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pucara Gold Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TORO   CA74467P1053

PUCARA GOLD LTD.

(TORO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-11-24 am EST
0.0550 CAD   +10.00%
10:34aPucara Gold : Planes Y Operaciones De Inversión Y/O Financiamiento.
PU
11/29Pucara Gold Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/14Pucara Gold : Announces $800,000 Private Placement Financing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pucara Gold : Planes Y Operaciones De Inversión Y/O Financiamiento.

12/02/2022 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pucara Gold Files for Approval of Private Placement Financing

December 1, 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia | Pucara Gold Ltd. ("Pucara" or the "Company") (TSXV: TORO, BVL: TORO,

OTCPK: PCRAF) is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for approval to close its $0.05 Unit Private Placement Financing (the "Financing"), previously announced November 14, 2022, for aggregate gross proceeds of $700,000. On receipt of all regulatory approvals, the Company will issue 14,000,000 Units, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of eight cents ($0.08) per share at any time within five years of the date of issuance. All securities to be issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-monthresale restriction.

Two (2) Insiders of the Company subscribed for $91,000, or 1,820,000 Units of the Financing, each such subscription being a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under MI 61 -101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirement of MI -61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used by Pucara to fund ongoing CSR efforts and to work towards acquiring drill permits.

About Pucara Gold

Pucara is a junior exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic precious metals deposits in resource-rich Peru. Pucara has a portfolio approach to project acquisition and controls seven precious and base metal projects located in Peru. Pucara is advancing four projects while the remaining three are under option agreements with strategic partners. Pucara plans to grow through discoveries, strategic relationships, and grassroots exploration. For more information, please visit Pucara's website at https://pucaragold.com.

Contact Information

Greg Davis CEO, President & Director

gdavis@pucaragold.com

+1 604 687 9931

Firmado Digitalmente por:

SUSY SANCHEZ MEDINA

pucaragold.comNews Release | 1 Fecha: 02/12/2022 10:13:16 a.m.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward - looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide economy, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

PucaraGold.com

News Release | 2

Disclaimer

Pucara Gold Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUCARA GOLD LTD.
10:34aPucara Gold : Planes Y Operaciones De Inversión Y/O Financiamiento.
PU
11/29Pucara Gold Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
11/14Pucara Gold : Announces $800,000 Private Placement Financing
PU
11/14Pucara Gold Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.8 million in funding
CI
08/29Pucara Gold Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
06/29Pucara Gold : 2022 q1 fs
PU
05/27Pucara Gold Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02Pucara Gold Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
05/02Pucara Gold Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
02/28Pucara Gold Ltd. Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,12 M -2,30 M -2,30 M
Net cash 2021 2,85 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,44 M 2,54 M 2,54 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart PUCARA GOLD LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pucara Gold Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Robert Davis President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Karl Krause Chief Financial Officer
Andrew T. Swarthout Independent Director
David I. Awram Director
Gordon J. Fretwell Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUCARA GOLD LTD.0.00%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED41.64%154 659
RIO TINTO PLC14.43%110 490
GLENCORE PLC48.47%77 505
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.47%49 370
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.78%44 912