    TORO   CA74467P1053

PUCARA GOLD LTD.

(TORO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/25 05:00:00 pm
0.13 CAD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Pucara Gold : Q3 FS

11/25/2021 | 05:00pm EST
Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

September 2021

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Pucara Gold Ltd.

2110 - 650 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

Reader's Note:

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management and have not

been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

3,603,774

$

6,058,585

Receivables

48,958

57,628

Prepaid expenses

66,186

119,880

Total current assets

3,718,918

6,236,093

Non‐current assets

3

Exploration and evaluation assets

188,488

418,894

Equipment

85,266

124,839

Right of use asset

3,368

36,542

Total non‐current assets

277,122

580,275

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,966,040

$

6,816,368

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

5

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

241,505

$

744,572

Lease liability

6,904

36,646

TOTAL LIABILITIES

248,409

781,218

EQUITY

Share capital

18,705,894

18,698,544

Share‐based payment reserve

1,631,546

1,464,862

Accumulated other comprehensive income

76,749

118,773

Deficit

(16,666,558)

(14,247,029)

TOTAL EQUITY

3,747,631

6,035,150

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

3,996,040

$

6,816,368

Nature of operations

Continuance of operations and going concern

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

"J Stevens Zuker"

Director

1

0 (C)

"Gordon J. Fretwell"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Three Months Ended September

Nine Months Ended September

30,

30,

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Exploration expenditures

3

$ 321,965

$

342,496

$

1,219,729

$

767,177

General and administration

5

Accounting and legal

64,517

116,302

208,882

189,741

Accretion

351

1,384

1,523

5,756

Amortization

9,941

10,486

29,246

57,089

Office and miscellaneous

22,061

28,168

72,882

47,122

Professional Fees

Investor relations

5

76,831

8,240

260,157

51,323

Management and consulting fees

152,349

217,133

495,712

456,225

Share‐based payments

5

36,552

191,721

171,034

245,397

Travel

5,625

1,898

25,948

7,619

Total general and administrative expenses

368,227

575,332

1,265,384

1,060,272

Loss before other items

690,192

917,828

2,485,113

1,827,449

Other items

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(42,533)

9,155

37,869

36,196

Interest income

(1,306)

(5,081)

(4,443)

(9,362)

Other income

3

(3,864)

(99,010)

(91,907)

Listing Expense

1,404,412

1,404,412

Net loss

642,489

2,326,314

2,419,529

3,166,788

Other comprehensive (income) loss

1,830

11,430

42,024

(10,336)

Total comprehensive loss

644,319

$

2,337,744

$

2,461,553

$

3,156,452

Loss per common share

Basic and fully diluted

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$

0.09

Weighted average number of common

62,587,960

62,580,817

shares outstanding‐ Basic and diluted

34,234,460

34,234,460

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity September 30, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Share‐based

Accumulated other

payment

comprehensive

Share capital

reserve

income (loss)

Deficit

Total

Number of shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2019

34,234,460

7,844,030

1,030,960

89,152

(8,302,191)

661,951

Net loss for the period

-

(3,166,788)

(3,166,788)

Share‐based payments

245,397

245,397

Consideration from reverse acquisition

3,100,000

1,240,000

21,750

1,261,750

Finders' fees‐shares

810,000

Finders' fees‐cash

(116,564)

116,564

Finders' fees‐warrants

(6,000)

(6,000)

Conversion of debenture

2,500,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

Concurrent financing

21,250,000

8,500,000

8,500,000

Other comprehensive income

10,336

10,336

Balance at September 30, 2020

61,894,460

18,461,466

1,414,671

99,488

(11,468,979)

8,506,646

Balance at December 31, 2020

62,576,960

18,698,544

1,464,862

118,773

(14,247,029)

6,035,150

Net loss for the period

(2,419,529)

(2,419,529)

Share‐based payments

171,034

171,034

Shares issued from exercise of options

15,000

7,350

(4,350)

3,000

Other comprehensive loss

(42,024)

(42,024)

Balance at September 30, 2021

62,591,960

18,705,894

1,631,546

76,749

(16,666,558)

3,747,631

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Pucara Gold Ltd.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities

$ (2,419,529)

Net loss

$ (3,166,788)

Items not affecting cash

97,283

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets

48,670

Accretion

1,523

5,756

Amortization of right‐of‐use asset

29,246

57,089

Depreciation of equipment

26,039

28,720

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

3,344

18,180

Listing expense

1,250,774

Share‐based payments

171,034

245,397

Change in non‐cash operating working capital

(2,091,060)

(1,512,202)

62,364

Receivables and prepared expenses

(10,914)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(417,474)

145,322

Cash used in operating activities

(2,446,170)

(1,377,794)

Investing activities

(2,299)

(10,779)

Payments for exploration and evaluation assets

Short term investment

400,000

Cash Acquired from reverse acquisition

4,800

Payments for equipment

(15,156)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,299)

378,865

Financing activities

Increase in note payable‐Convertible notes

500,000

Proceeds from private placements

Purchase of short‐term investments

(400,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,000

Purchase of short‐term investments

Proceeds from Concurrent Financing

8,500,000

Lease payments

(30,681)

(62,810)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(27,681)

8,537,190

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

21,339

8,187

Increase (decrease) in cash

(2,454,811)

7,546,448

Cash ‐ beginning of period

6,058,585

911,539

Cash ‐ end of period

$ 3,603,774

$ 8,457,987

Supplemental cash flow information

Purchase of short‐term investments

4,443

8,673

Financing activity included within accounts payable

(6,000)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

