Pucara Gold : Q3 FS
Pucara Gold Ltd.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
September 2021
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Pucara Gold Ltd.
2110 - 650 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Reader's Note:
These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management and have not
been reviewed by the Company's auditor.
Pucara Gold Ltd.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
September 30,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
3,603,774
$
6,058,585
Receivables
48,958
57,628
Prepaid expenses
66,186
119,880
Total current assets
3,718,918
6,236,093
Non‐current assets
3
Exploration and evaluation assets
188,488
418,894
Equipment
85,266
124,839
Right of use asset
3,368
36,542
Total non‐current assets
277,122
580,275
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,966,040
$
6,816,368
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
5
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
241,505
$
744,572
Lease liability
6,904
36,646
TOTAL LIABILITIES
248,409
781,218
EQUITY
Share capital
18,705,894
18,698,544
Share‐based payment reserve
1,631,546
1,464,862
Accumulated other comprehensive income
76,749
118,773
Deficit
(16,666,558)
(14,247,029)
TOTAL EQUITY
3,747,631
6,035,150
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
3,996,040
$
6,816,368
Nature of operations
Continuance of operations and going concern
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
"J Stevens Zuker"
Director
1
0 (C)
"Gordon J. Fretwell"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Pucara Gold Ltd.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Three Months Ended September
Nine Months Ended September
30,
30,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Exploration expenditures
3
$ 321,965
$
342,496
$
1,219,729
$
767,177
General and administration
5
Accounting and legal
64,517
116,302
208,882
189,741
Accretion
351
1,384
1,523
5,756
Amortization
9,941
10,486
29,246
57,089
Office and miscellaneous
22,061
28,168
72,882
47,122
Professional Fees
‐
‐
‐
‐
Investor relations
5
76,831
8,240
260,157
51,323
Management and consulting fees
152,349
217,133
495,712
456,225
Share‐based payments
5
36,552
191,721
171,034
245,397
Travel
5,625
1,898
25,948
7,619
Total general and administrative expenses
368,227
575,332
1,265,384
1,060,272
Loss before other items
690,192
917,828
2,485,113
1,827,449
Other items
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(42,533)
9,155
37,869
36,196
Interest income
(1,306)
(5,081)
(4,443)
(9,362)
Other income
3
(3,864)
‐
(99,010)
(91,907)
Listing Expense
‐
1,404,412
‐
1,404,412
Net loss
642,489
2,326,314
2,419,529
3,166,788
Other comprehensive (income) loss
1,830
11,430
42,024
(10,336)
Total comprehensive loss
644,319
$
2,337,744
$
2,461,553
$
3,156,452
Loss per common share
Basic and fully diluted
$ 0.01
$ 0.07
$ 0.04
$
0.09
Weighted average number of common
62,587,960
62,580,817
shares outstanding‐ Basic and diluted
34,234,460
34,234,460
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Pucara Gold Ltd.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity September 30, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Share‐based
Accumulated other
payment
comprehensive
Share capital
reserve
income (loss)
Deficit
Total
Number of shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2019
34,234,460
7,844,030
1,030,960
89,152
(8,302,191)
661,951
Net loss for the period
‐
‐
‐
-
(3,166,788)
(3,166,788)
Share‐based payments
‐
‐
245,397
‐
‐
245,397
Consideration from reverse acquisition
3,100,000
1,240,000
21,750
‐
‐
1,261,750
Finders' fees‐shares
810,000
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Finders' fees‐cash
‐
(116,564)
116,564
‐
‐
‐
Finders' fees‐warrants
‐
(6,000)
‐
‐
‐
(6,000)
Conversion of debenture
2,500,000
1,000,000
‐
‐
‐
1,000,000
Concurrent financing
21,250,000
8,500,000
‐
‐
‐
8,500,000
Other comprehensive income
‐
‐
‐
10,336
‐
10,336
Balance at September 30, 2020
61,894,460
18,461,466
1,414,671
99,488
(11,468,979)
8,506,646
Balance at December 31, 2020
62,576,960
18,698,544
1,464,862
118,773
(14,247,029)
6,035,150
Net loss for the period
‐
‐
‐
‐
(2,419,529)
(2,419,529)
Share‐based payments
‐
‐
171,034
‐
‐
171,034
Shares issued from exercise of options
15,000
7,350
(4,350)
‐
‐
3,000
Other comprehensive loss
‐
‐
‐
(42,024)
‐
(42,024)
Balance at September 30, 2021
62,591,960
18,705,894
1,631,546
76,749
(16,666,558)
3,747,631
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Pucara Gold Ltd.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities
$ (2,419,529)
Net loss
$ (3,166,788)
Items not affecting cash
97,283
Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets
48,670
Accretion
1,523
5,756
Amortization of right‐of‐use asset
29,246
57,089
Depreciation of equipment
26,039
28,720
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
3,344
18,180
Listing expense
‐
1,250,774
Share‐based payments
171,034
245,397
Change in non‐cash operating working capital
(2,091,060)
(1,512,202)
62,364
Receivables and prepared expenses
(10,914)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(417,474)
145,322
Cash used in operating activities
(2,446,170)
(1,377,794)
Investing activities
(2,299)
(10,779)
Payments for exploration and evaluation assets
Short term investment
‐
400,000
Cash Acquired from reverse acquisition
‐
4,800
Payments for equipment
‐
(15,156)
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,299)
378,865
Financing activities
‐
Increase in note payable‐Convertible notes
500,000
Proceeds from private placements
‐
‐
Purchase of short‐term investments
‐
(400,000)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,000
‐
Purchase of short‐term investments
‐
‐
Proceeds from Concurrent Financing
‐
8,500,000
Lease payments
(30,681)
(62,810)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(27,681)
8,537,190
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
21,339
8,187
Increase (decrease) in cash
(2,454,811)
7,546,448
Cash ‐ beginning of period
6,058,585
911,539
Cash ‐ end of period
$ 3,603,774
$ 8,457,987
Supplemental cash flow information
Purchase of short‐term investments
4,443
8,673
Financing activity included within accounts payable
‐
(6,000)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
