PUDO Inc. is a Canada-based company, which uses technology to improve the connection between e-commerce and consumers. The Company deploys its technology to provide consumers with convenient locations to pick-up or drop-off e-commerce parcels. Through collaboration with online retailers, third party logistics companies (3PL), Software as a Service (SaaS) and courier companies, consumers can take delivery of their parcels or drop-off returns according to their convenience. Its convenience stores or gas stations, provide services as a PUDOpoint. The Companyâs services provide courier companies and retailers in a variety of locations to serve their customers. The Companyâs PUDO also helps retailers reduce the cost and increase the convenience of their returns program. Consumers can drop off prelabeled parcels at any PUDOpoint for processing back to the retailer. The Companyâs subsidiaries include PUDOpoint Inc., Grandview Gold (USA) Inc., and Recuperacion Realzada, S.A.C.

Sector Software