Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. PUDO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDPTF   CA7446801093

PUDO INC.

(PDPTF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:28 2022-07-18 am EDT
1.050 USD   +6.07%
09:04aPUDO : reports FY 2023 first quarter end results and outlook
PU
06/23PUDO : announces 2022 full year results and outlook
PU
06/23PUDO : Financial reports for the year ended February 28, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PUDO : Financial reports for the quarter ended May 31, 2022 (Q1 FY 2023)

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Financial reports for the quarter ended May 31, 2022 (Q1 FY 2023)

To download the financial statements click here. To download the MD&A click here. To signup for PUDO News Feed please subscribe at https://www.pudoinc.com/en/news. For more information, please visit www.pudoinc.com or www.pudopoint.com

Disclaimer

PUDO Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUDO INC.
09:04aPUDO : reports FY 2023 first quarter end results and outlook
PU
06/23PUDO : announces 2022 full year results and outlook
PU
06/23PUDO : Financial reports for the year ended February 28, 2022
PU
06/23PUDO : Audited Annual Financial Statements FY 2022
PU
06/23PUDO Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
03/02PUDO Inc announces updates to the company's stock options
AQ
01/31PUDO Inc. reports FY 2022 third quarter end results and outlook
AQ
01/31PUDO : Financial reports for the quarter ended November 30, 2021 (Q3 FY 2022)
PU
01/31PUDO Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended November..
CI
2021Element Vape and PUDO Launch Game-Changing Integration
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2022 2,16 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,21 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,5 M 28,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 8,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart PUDO INC.
Duration : Period :
PUDO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francesco Coccia Chief Operating Officer
Douglas Baker Chief Financial Officer
Thomas F. Bijou Chairman
Karen McKellar Speight Administration Director
Richard Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUDO INC.27.41%29
ADOBE INC.-33.01%175 608
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.34%41 501
AUTODESK, INC.-37.33%38 505
WORKDAY INC.-49.21%35 240
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-6.28%34 528