|
PUDO : Financial reports for the quarter ended May 31, 2022 (Q1 FY 2023)
Disclaimer
PUDO Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
2,16 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-1,21 M
-
-
|Net cash 2022
|
0,13 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-14,7x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
28,5 M
28,5 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|15,5x
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,15x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|59,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution