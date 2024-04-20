Pudumjee Paper Products Limited is an India-based paper mill company. The Company is engaged in diversifying into several activities from manufacturing of specialty papers to converted hygiene tissue products and fasting moving consumer goods (FMCG) products. The Company's segments include Paper and Hygiene Product. Its Paper segment includes crepe tissue and towels, decor grades, food grades, pharma grades, super calendar grades, specialties grades, and writing/printing grades. The Hygiene Product segment relates to marketing and distribution of hygiene and other products. The Company offers various products for a range of applications, such as opaque laminating base used for laminating, printing, packaging, chocolate and toffee wrapping; glassine for packing of food products soaps; base paper for melamine crockery and paper for decorative laminates for furniture; bible printing paper used in printing of bible, dictionary, books, pharma leaflets, and others.

Sector Paper Products