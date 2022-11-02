Advanced search
    PHCF   KYG7306H1011

PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

(PHCF)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-11-02 pm EDT
0.4550 USD   +2.69%
11/02A Notice Of The Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (the Egm) Of The Company To Be Held On Nov 15, 2022 At 10 : 00 A.M. Beijing Time (9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on NOV 14, 2022) of Puhui Wealth Investmen
PU
11/02A Notice Of The Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On November 15, 2022 At 10 : 00 A.M. Beijing Time (9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022) of Puhui Wealth
PU
10/31Puhui Wealth Investment Management : PROXY STATEMENT AND NOTICE OFEXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
A notice of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on November 15, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Beijing Time (9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022) of Puhui Wealth

11/02/2022 | 10:35pm EDT
Dear Shareholders

Please note that a notice (the EGM Notice) of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting (the EGM) of the Company to be held on November 15, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Beijing Time (9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022) at the Company's headquarters, located at Room 603, 6th Floor, Dingxin Building, 27 Guangqumen Nei Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, People's Republic of China, 100062 was posted on https://www.puhuiwealth.com/ today. You may go to the link https://www.puhuiwealth.com/ and click Investor Relations under the tab of press releases for access to the EGM Notice.

Please let us know if you have any problem with accessing the above link or locating the EGM Notice by contacting us at phcf@puhuiwealth.com.

Yours sincerely

Board of directors

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd.,

NOV. 2th 2022

Disclaimer

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 02:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
