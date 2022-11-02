A notice of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting (the EGM) of the Company to be held on NOV 15, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Beijing Time (9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on NOV 14, 2022) of Puhui Wealth Investmen

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Will Hold An Extraordinary General Meeting

Dear Shareholders：

Please note that a notice (the EGM Notice) of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting (the EGM) of the Company to be held on November 15, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Beijing Time (9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022) at the Company's headquarters, located at Room 603, 6th Floor, Dingxin Building, 27 Guangqumen Nei Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, People's Republic of China, 100062 was posted on https://www.puhuiwealth.com/ today. You may go to the link https://www.puhuiwealth.com/ and click Investor Relations under the tab of press releases for access to the EGM Notice.

Please let us know if you have any problem with accessing the above link or locating the EGM Notice by contacting us at phcf@puhuiwealth.com.

Yours sincerely

Board of directors

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd.,

NOV. 2th 2022