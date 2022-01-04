Puhui Wealth Investment Management : Company_presentation
COMPANY PROFILE
Puhui wealth, founded in September 2013, is the first third-party wealth management company in China to go public listed on Nasdaq. It is a professional third-party wealth management company, headquartered in Beijing and set up subsidiaries across the country. Now it has service outlets in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, Qingdao and other regions. The company is committed to providing customers with professional consulting regarding high-quality asset management which meet their needs, and with all round solutions for wealth preservation and appreciation. Business include private equity, private securities and other diversified products and services. Up to now, Puhui wealth has provided comprehensive, personalized and professional asset allocation services for tens of thousands of Chinese middle class and mass rich customers. Puhui has attracted a strong group of shareholders led by Gaorong Capital, and a well-known asset allocation expert team composed of senior experienced elites from banks, trusts, securities, funds and other financial institutions. The average staff turnover of Puhui is more than 4 years. Staff are stable and professional. In February and March 2017, its Shanghai Pucai Investment Management Co., Ltd. and Qingdao Puhui excellent investment management Co., Ltd. respectively obtained the qualification of private equity investment fund manager and private equity investment fund manager. In May 2018, Puhui wealth publicly submitted the IPO prospectus, which is the first third-party wealth management institution to be listed on NASDAQ in China.
On December 27, 2018, Puhui started trading on NASDAQ with the stock code of "phcf". It is a rare seen Chinese enterprise listed with three-year net profit in recent years.
In the process of entering the capital market, Puhui Wealth actively embraces regulatory policies, adheres to compliance and self-discipline, adheres to the principle of "compliance, professionalism, integrity, transparency, strict risk control and good configuration", configures multi-level wealth management services across industries and fields for China's middle class and public affluent customers, and helps the industry develop steadily with professional strength.
CORPORATE EVENTS
In September 2013
In August 2017
Puhui Wealth Investment
Successful round
Management (Beijing) Co.,
A financing
Ltd. was established
In May 2018
It submitted IPO prospectus and became the first third-party wealth management organization to be listed on NASDAQ in China
On January 12, 2019
On January 21st 2019
On March 28, 2019
Suzhou subsidiary opened
the 2019 annual general meeting
Strategic cooperation with
of partners was held
Hongtang culture
In February and March 2017
In January 2018
On December 27,2018
On January 14, 2019
On January 26, 2019
Its subsidiaries successively obtained
Successful round
The stock code "phcf" was officially traded
Puhui reached strategic cooperation
the company officially began to
the qualification of private equity
B financing
on Nasdaq, becoming the first third-party
with Yingkepe to build a 1 billion
expand its business in Qingdao
investment fund manager and private
wealth management company in China to
yuan equity investment fund
equity investment fund manager
land on NASDAQ
COMPANY STRUCTURE
Puhui wealth has a strong shareholder group led by Gaorong capital, which provides professional asset allocation services for Chinese middle class and mass rich customers. The total amount of USD fund and RMB fund managed by Gaorong capital is about 15 billion yuan. The investors of Gaorong capital include the world's leading sovereign fund, the top American university fund, the European royal family fund and pension fund, the world's leading master fund and the top Asian master fund, as well as many successful entrepreneurs, including the founders of dozens of well- known enterprises such as Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, JD( jingdong), Mi, Focus Media, and Vipshop, They will provide the invested company with valuable industry resources, entrepreneurial experience and international vision.
China Venture Capital Commission 2018 top 10 venture capital institutions; Forbes China 2018 top 10 best venture capital institutions in China; top 10 venture capital institutions most concerned by LP in 2018; top 10 influential VC investment institutions in 2016-18 of china renaissance holdings limited; avcj2015 best fund-raising fund.
Ji Zhe President
Nine years of professional experience in the "personal finance" field of famous Chinese and foreign banks; eight years of management experience in the third-party wealth management industry; pioneer in the "privatization partner system" of the financial industry; since 2013, he has served as the president of Puhui wealth.
Su Zhi Independent director
He is a postdoctoral student in finance of Tsinghua University, a professor of the school of statistics and mathematics of the Central University of Finance and economics, and the dean of the Department of financial science and technology of the school of finance, with an EMBA degree from the University of Texas.
Meng Qingbin Independent director
Dr. in finance of Nankai University, professor and doctoral supervisor of Business School of Renmin University of China.
Wang Jun Independent director
Doctor of management, China Agricultural University, lecturer and deputy director of Finance Department of China Agricultural University, Secretary of Party branch of MBA education center of China Agricultural University, deputy director and Secretary General of China Futures and financial derivatives research center of China Agricultural University, etc.
Chen Yuexian VP
8 years of experience in banking and third-party wealth management industry and management; fund qualification; worked for China Merchants Bank; joined Puhui Wealth in March 2016, and now serves as vice president of Puhui wealth and general manager of Puhui wealth subsidiary (Puhui Shanying).
Wang Zheyu Intermediate VP
13 years of working experience as a department manager; 11 years of experience as a corporate management leader, worked for Americana import Ltd in the UK and pioneer trade Ltd in Hong Kong; joined Puhui Wealth in 2014, and now serves as the general manager of the subsidiary (Shanghai).
Hou Jiawei Intermediate VP
7 years of banking experience; 11 years of working experience in the third-party wealth management industry; with fund qualification; joined Puhui Wealth in February 2014, and currently serves as vice president.
Long Yan CFO and VP
With 28 years of financial work experience, Long Yan have many financial management backgrounds, such as China's famous energy enterprises, top 500 foreign-funded enterprises in the world, retail industry, financial leasing industry, financial industry, etc. Guest training lecturer of national finance leasing Institute, with experience in preparation for successful IPO, familiar with IFRS international accounting standards and statement disclosure of listed companies. Joined Puhui in September 2017 and currently serves as vice president and CFO and VP .
Zhang Yongfa Training director
10 years of experience in insurance and third-party wealth management industry,with fund qualification; Experience in preparation and establishment of enterprise university and training system from ground one; Currently,serving as the training director of Puhui wealth.
Xie Xiaohui Director of product development department
21 years of experience in the business, guarantee, insurance and third-party wealth management industry; with fund qualification; since March 2016, he has worked in
Puhui wealth as the director of product development department.
Wang Chong Risk control director of risk control department
15 years of experience in the business, guarantee, insurance and third- party wealth management industry; with fund qualification; since March 2016, he has worked in Puhui wealth as the director of product development department.
Liang Wendi Director of data operations
9 years of working experience in the third-party wealth management industry, with fund qualification. From October 2013 to now, worked as director of data operation Department of Puhui wealth.
