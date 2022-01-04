Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHCF   KYG7306H1011

PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

(PHCF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Puhui Wealth Investment Management : Company_presentation

01/04/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY PROFILE

Puhui wealth, founded in September 2013, is the first third-party wealth management company in China to go public listed on Nasdaq. It is a professional third-party wealth management company, headquartered in Beijing and set up subsidiaries across the country. Now it has service outlets in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, Qingdao and other regions. The company is committed to providing customers with professional consulting regarding high-quality asset management which meet their needs, and with all round solutions for wealth preservation and appreciation. Business include private equity, private securities and other diversified products and services. Up to now, Puhui wealth has provided comprehensive, personalized and professional asset allocation services for tens of thousands of Chinese middle class and mass rich customers. Puhui has attracted a strong group of shareholders led by Gaorong Capital, and a well-known asset allocation expert team composed of senior experienced elites from banks, trusts, securities, funds and other financial institutions. The average staff turnover of Puhui is more than 4 years. Staff are stable and professional. In February and March 2017, its Shanghai Pucai Investment Management Co., Ltd. and Qingdao Puhui excellent investment management Co., Ltd. respectively obtained the qualification of private equity investment fund manager and private equity investment fund manager. In May 2018, Puhui wealth publicly submitted the IPO prospectus, which is the first third-party wealth management institution to be listed on NASDAQ in China.

On December 27, 2018, Puhui started trading on NASDAQ with the stock code of "phcf". It is a rare seen Chinese enterprise listed with three-year net profit in recent years.

In the process of entering the capital market, Puhui Wealth actively embraces regulatory policies, adheres to compliance and self-discipline, adheres to the principle of "compliance, professionalism, integrity, transparency, strict risk control and good configuration", configures multi-level wealth management services across industries and fields for China's middle class and public affluent customers, and helps the industry develop steadily with professional strength.

CORPORATE EVENTS

In September 2013

In August 2017

Puhui Wealth Investment

Successful round

Management (Beijing) Co.,

A financing

Ltd. was established

In May 2018

It submitted IPO prospectus and became the first third-party wealth management organization to be listed on NASDAQ in China

On January 12, 2019

On January 21st 2019

On March 28, 2019

Suzhou subsidiary opened

the 2019 annual general meeting

Strategic cooperation with

of partners was held

Hongtang culture

In February and March 2017

In January 2018

On December 27,2018

On January 14, 2019

On January 26, 2019

Its subsidiaries successively obtained

Successful round

The stock code "phcf" was officially traded

Puhui reached strategic cooperation

the company officially began to

the qualification of private equity

B financing

on Nasdaq, becoming the first third-party

with Yingkepe to build a 1 billion

expand its business in Qingdao

investment fund manager and private

wealth management company in China to

yuan equity investment fund

equity investment fund manager

land on NASDAQ

COMPANY STRUCTURE

Puhui wealth has a strong shareholder group led by Gaorong capital, which provides professional asset allocation services for Chinese middle class and mass rich customers. The total amount of USD fund and RMB fund managed by Gaorong capital is about 15 billion yuan. The investors of Gaorong capital include the world's leading sovereign fund, the top American university fund, the European royal family fund and pension fund, the world's leading master fund and the top Asian master fund, as well as many successful entrepreneurs, including the founders of dozens of well- known enterprises such as Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, JD( jingdong), Mi, Focus Media, and Vipshop, They will provide the invested company with valuable industry resources, entrepreneurial experience and international vision.

China Venture Capital Commission 2018 top 10 venture capital institutions; Forbes China 2018 top 10 best venture capital institutions in China; top 10 venture capital institutions most concerned by LP in 2018; top 10 influential VC investment institutions in 2016-18 of china renaissance holdings limited; avcj2015 best fund-raising fund.

Ji Zhe President

Nine years of professional experience in the "personal finance" field of famous Chinese and foreign banks; eight years of management experience in the third-party wealth management industry; pioneer in the "privatization partner system" of the financial industry; since 2013, he has served as the president of Puhui wealth.

Su Zhi Independent director

He is a postdoctoral student in finance of Tsinghua University, a professor of the school of statistics and mathematics of the Central University of Finance and economics, and the dean of the Department of financial science and technology of the school of finance, with an EMBA degree from the University of Texas.

Meng Qingbin Independent director

Dr. in finance of Nankai University, professor and doctoral supervisor of Business School of Renmin University of China.

Wang Jun Independent director

Doctor of management, China Agricultural University, lecturer and deputy director of Finance Department of China Agricultural University, Secretary of Party branch of MBA education center of China Agricultural University, deputy director and Secretary General of China Futures and financial derivatives research center of China Agricultural University, etc.

Chen Yuexian VP

8 years of experience in banking and third-party wealth management industry and management; fund qualification; worked for China Merchants Bank; joined Puhui Wealth in March 2016, and now serves as vice president of Puhui wealth and general manager of Puhui wealth subsidiary (Puhui Shanying).

Wang Zheyu Intermediate VP

13 years of working experience as a department manager; 11 years of experience as a corporate management leader, worked for Americana import Ltd in the UK and pioneer trade Ltd in Hong Kong; joined Puhui Wealth in 2014, and now serves as the general manager of the subsidiary (Shanghai).

Hou Jiawei Intermediate VP

7 years of banking experience; 11 years of working experience in the third-party wealth management industry; with fund qualification; joined Puhui Wealth in February 2014, and currently serves as vice president.

Long Yan CFO and VP

With 28 years of financial work experience, Long Yan have many financial management backgrounds, such as China's famous energy enterprises, top 500 foreign-funded enterprises in the world, retail industry, financial leasing industry, financial industry, etc. Guest training lecturer of national finance leasing Institute, with experience in preparation for successful IPO, familiar with IFRS international accounting standards and statement disclosure of listed companies. Joined Puhui in September 2017 and currently serves as vice president and CFO and VP .

Zhang Yongfa Training director

10 years of experience in insurance and third-party wealth management industry,with fund qualification; Experience in preparation and establishment of enterprise university and training system from ground one; Currently,serving as the training director of Puhui wealth.

Xie Xiaohui Director of product development department

21 years of experience in the business, guarantee, insurance and third-party wealth management industry; with fund qualification; since March 2016, he has worked in

Puhui wealth as the director of product development department.

Wang Chong Risk control director of risk control department

15 years of experience in the business, guarantee, insurance and third- party wealth management industry; with fund qualification; since March 2016, he has worked in Puhui wealth as the director of product development department.

Liang Wendi Director of data operations

9 years of working experience in the third-party wealth management industry, with fund qualification. From October 2013 to now, worked as director of data operation Department of Puhui wealth.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
02:39aPUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Company_presentation
PU
2021PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
2021Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Announces Results of 2021 Annual General M..
AQ
2021PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
2021Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
2021Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal..
PR
2021Top Premarket Gainers
MT
2021PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : FORM OF SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT (Form 6-K)
PU
2021PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT C : Announces Closing of $2,750,000 Registered Offering..
PR
2021PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,03 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,74 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 19,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 33,5x
EV / Sales 2021 23,2x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhe Ji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Long Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Liang Wendi Director-Data Operations
Qing Bin Meng Independent Director
Zhi Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-3.33%19
BLACKSTONE INC.-2.13%91 985
KKR & CO. INC.0.00%43 583
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC0.00%23 908
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.0.00%19 570
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-0.24%16 805