Puhui Wealth Investment Management : Company_presentation

COMPANY PROFILE

Puhui wealth, founded in September 2013, is the first third-party wealth management company in China to go public listed on Nasdaq. It is a professional third-party wealth management company, headquartered in Beijing and set up subsidiaries across the country. Now it has service outlets in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, Qingdao and other regions. The company is committed to providing customers with professional consulting regarding high-quality asset management which meet their needs, and with all round solutions for wealth preservation and appreciation. Business include private equity, private securities and other diversified products and services. Up to now, Puhui wealth has provided comprehensive, personalized and professional asset allocation services for tens of thousands of Chinese middle class and mass rich customers. Puhui has attracted a strong group of shareholders led by Gaorong Capital, and a well-known asset allocation expert team composed of senior experienced elites from banks, trusts, securities, funds and other financial institutions. The average staff turnover of Puhui is more than 4 years. Staff are stable and professional. In February and March 2017, its Shanghai Pucai Investment Management Co., Ltd. and Qingdao Puhui excellent investment management Co., Ltd. respectively obtained the qualification of private equity investment fund manager and private equity investment fund manager. In May 2018, Puhui wealth publicly submitted the IPO prospectus, which is the first third-party wealth management institution to be listed on NASDAQ in China.

On December 27, 2018, Puhui started trading on NASDAQ with the stock code of "phcf". It is a rare seen Chinese enterprise listed with three-year net profit in recent years.

In the process of entering the capital market, Puhui Wealth actively embraces regulatory policies, adheres to compliance and self-discipline, adheres to the principle of "compliance, professionalism, integrity, transparency, strict risk control and good configuration", configures multi-level wealth management services across industries and fields for China's middle class and public affluent customers, and helps the industry develop steadily with professional strength.