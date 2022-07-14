Log in
PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

(PHCF)
04:14pPUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Departure and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K
PU
07/01PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
07/01Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management : Departure and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K

07/14/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Departure and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

On July 11, 2022, Ms. Yan Long tendered her resignation as Chief Financial Officer of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), effective immediately. Ms. Long's resignation is due to personal reasons and not due to any disagreement or dispute with the Company or the Company's board of directors ("Board").

To fill the vacancy created by Ms. Long's resignation, on July 11, 2022, the Board appointed Mr. Zhe Ji, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Ji, age 42, is the founder of the Company and has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer since its inception in 2013. Prior to founding the Company, Mr. Ji served as a senior broker at Credit Ease Wealth, another third-party wealth management company in China, from 2011 to 2013. Previously, he served as a member of China Bohai Bank from 2008 to 2011, Hang Seng Bank from 2006 to 2008, ABN AMRO Bank N.V from 2002 to 2005. Mr. Ji received a bachelor's degree in commodity science from Beijing University of Technology in 2002.

Mr. Ji has no family relationships with any director or executive officer of the Company. Other than as disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2021, there are no transactions between the Company and Mr. Ji that will be required to be reported pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Disclaimer

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
