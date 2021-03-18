Log in
Pujiang International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

03/18/2021 | 06:08pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PUJIANG INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED ऌϪ਷ყණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2060)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Announcement") of Pujiang International Group Limited (the "Company") dated 17 March 2021. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company found inadvertent clerical error contained in the Announcement, and hereby makes the following clarification (the amendment is shown in shadowed below for easy reference, whereas the amendment will be reflected in the 2020 annual report of the Company).

The content under "13. Dividends" on page 19 of the Announcement is as below:

The Company did not recommend any payment of dividends during the years ended 31

December 2020 and 2019.

At the board meeting held on 17 March 2021, the directors resolved to recommend a final dividend of HK$0.05 per ordinary share. The proposed dividend had not been recognised as a dividend payable as at 31 December 2020.

Save for the aforesaid, all information and contents set out in the Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board Pujiang International Group Limited

Dr. Tang Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Tang Liang, Mr. Zhou Xufeng, Mr. Ni Xiaofeng and Mr. Hua Wei, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Bihong, Ms. Pan Yingli and Mr. Chen Dewei.

Pujiang International Group Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
