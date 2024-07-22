The back-catalogue, with organic growth of +17% this quarter, once again demonstrates its robustness and the relevance of the PULLUP Entertainment group's strategy, which aims to monetise its franchises 1 over the long term by regularly delivering additional content. This quarter saw the release of SnowRunner season 13, Insurgency: Sandstorm update 1.16 "Operation Crisis", as well as the launch of the DLC of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun "Forges of Corruption".

PARIS, FRANCE - 18 July 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), a collective of internationally recognised talents in the publishing and creation of original video game content, announces its revenue (unaudited) for the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year (from 1 April to 30 June 2024).

Moreover, this quarter did not benefit from of any major release, whereas the first quarter of 2023/24, the previous financial year, was buoyed by the successful launches of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, developed by Auroch Digital, and then Aliens: Dark Descent, developed by Tindalos Interactive.

The only release in the period under review was an early access version of a new urban transport simulation experiment entitled City Transport Simulator: Tram, developed by Dovetail Games.

On a like-for-like basis, i.e. excluding the Scripteam business consolidated as from 14 December, revenue amounted to €32.8m.

International sales, which included nearly 50% in North America, accounted for 95% of the Group's revenue for the quarter.

Outlook

A highlight of the second quarter of the 2024/25 financial year is the launch today, 18 July 2024, of the multi-player mode of Expeditions: A MudRunner Game. Reflecting our commitment to responding to the community's valuable feedback, a complete free update of Atlas Fallen will be released on 6 August 2024. Atlas Fallen Reign of Sand will revamp many of the game's mechanics and features and also make various improvements related to the progression and quality of the Solo experience and of Cooperation.

Lastly, 9 September 2024 will see the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a third-person game where players will embody the mythical Games Workshop characters. The game is published by FOCUS Entertainment Publishing and will be launched in PC, Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 versions. On 9 July 2024, the publisher announced that the game had "GOLD" status, meaning that it had been certified for launch on the various platforms. Supported by a major marketing campaign, the game will feature at Gamescom, the world's biggest video games event in Cologne at the end of August, where it will be hosted on the XBOX Microsoft stand. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 already ranks as one of 2024's most eagerly anticipated games on the STEAM platform (number 4 on wish lists for games to be launched in 2024).

For the 2024/25 financial year, the Group expects revenue growth and a rebound in earnings, capitalising on the strength of its existing portfolio, the robustness of its back catalogue, and new games.

PULLUP Entertainment Investor Day on 17 October 2024

During the Investor Day, which will be held on October 17, the Management of PULLUP Entertainment will present the progress made within the new organization and its strategy.

