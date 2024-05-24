Pullup raises over 23 million euros in capital
The capital increase was oversubscribed, with total demand of over 23.4 million euros, representing around 134% of the offering amount, PulluP said in a press release.
The subscription price of the new shares to be issued was set at 11.30 euros per share, representing a discount of over 3% compared with the day before the offer was announced.
Geoffroy Sardin, the Group's Chief Operating Officer, became a shareholder on the occasion of the operation.
The net proceeds of the offer will be used 50%, or 11.26 million euros, to reduce net debt, and 50%, or 11.26 million euros, for development opportunities.
With the implementation of a new organization, PulluP expects sustained growth in sales and profitability over the 2024/2025 financial year, thanks to both the strength of its back-catalogue (existing titles) and its new games, including the eagerly-awaited 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2'.
Listed on the Paris Bourse, the share price fell by 0.4% following these announcements.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction