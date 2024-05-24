Pullup raises over 23 million euros in capital

Video games group PulluP Entertainment has raised nearly 23.1 million euros in a capital increase that saw new shareholders join the company.



The capital increase was oversubscribed, with total demand of over 23.4 million euros, representing around 134% of the offering amount, PulluP said in a press release.



The subscription price of the new shares to be issued was set at 11.30 euros per share, representing a discount of over 3% compared with the day before the offer was announced.



Geoffroy Sardin, the Group's Chief Operating Officer, became a shareholder on the occasion of the operation.



The net proceeds of the offer will be used 50%, or 11.26 million euros, to reduce net debt, and 50%, or 11.26 million euros, for development opportunities.



With the implementation of a new organization, PulluP expects sustained growth in sales and profitability over the 2024/2025 financial year, thanks to both the strength of its back-catalogue (existing titles) and its new games, including the eagerly-awaited 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2'.



Listed on the Paris Bourse, the share price fell by 0.4% following these announcements.



