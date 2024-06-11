DocuSign Envelope ID: 23D3B63B-E6DB-4E2B-8586-AB9ADBF8A2E7

Pulsar Group Anti-Bribery Policy Classifcation: PUBLIC

Acceptance of gifts

Team Members may not accept a payment, gift or hospitality from a third party if known or suspected it is offered or provided with the expectation that it will obtain a business advantage for them.

Occasionally, satisfed clients or other third parties may seek to reward team members with gifts. Whilst the Company has no desire to stop deserving team members from receiving a small token of gratitude from a satisfed client, there is the potential for abuse. In addition, certain suppliers or contractors may offer "reward schemes" which allow team members to obtain free gifts or discount vouchers in return for ordering services or products on behalf of the Company from that supplier or contractor. The Company needs to be sure its suppliers and contractors are competitive and that its team members are acting in the best interests of the Company when using a particular supplier or contractor.

Small gifts that are genuinely given as a token of appreciation are acceptable, provided that Team Members properly declare them in line with the steps outlined below and provided the sender of the gift is not subsequently treated more favourably than other clients, customers, suppliers or contractors.

What should a Team Member do on receipt of a gift?

If a Team Member receives a gift or offer of hospitality, they must report this to their line manager as soon as it is given. The Team Member must also provide details of the nature of the gift and the identity of the sender.

This does not apply to small promotional gifts i.e. items such as pens, calendars or stationery that bear the company name or logo of another organisation, provided that these have no signifcant fnancial value.

If the gift is not a small token of appreciation but has a substantial fnancial value (i.e. more than the equivalent of GBP100 ), the Team Member is required to return the gift to the sender with a polite letter thanking them and explaining that it is the Company's policy that team members should not receive lavish, extraordinary or excessive gifts.

If, in the opinion of the Line Manager, the gift constitutes a bribe or other inducement, the gift should be passed to a member of the executive team who will return it to the sender with a suitable letter explaining the Company's policy and asking the sender to comply with the policy in future.

In cases where the Line Manager determines that the gift constitutes a small token of appreciation as a personal reward, a Team Member may, at the Line Manager's discretion, be permitted to retain the gift.

Unless the sender of the gift specifcally states or makes clear that the gift is intended for a Team Member as a personal reward, all gifts are deemed to be the property of the Company and may be shared amongst members of staff as appropriate.