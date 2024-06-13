NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

The Notice of General Meeting and Circular to which this Proxy Form relates are available on the Company's website at www.pulsargroup.com

NOTES TO THE FORM OF PROXY

If you wish to appoint some other person as your proxy please insert his⧸her name, initial and strike out the words 'the Chairman of the Meeting'. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Appointing a proxy will not preclude you from personally attending and voting at the meeting (in substitution for your proxy vote) if you subsequently decide to do so. If no name is entered, the return of this form, duly signed, will authorise the Chairman of the meeting to act as your proxy.

Please indicate with an X in the appropriate box how you wish your vote to be cast. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy will exercise his⧸her discretion as to whether, and if so how, he⧸she will vote. Unless instructed otherwise, the proxy may also vote or abstain from voting as he or she thinks fit on any other business which may properly come before the meeting (including amendments to resolutions). You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attaching to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy please contact the Registrars of the Company as detailed in note 4 below.

This Form of Proxy must, in the case of an individual, be signed by the appointer or his⧸her attorney or, in the case of a corporation, be given under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an attorney or a duly authorised officer or, if it is subject to the Companies Act 2006 (as amended), in accordance with Section 44 thereof.

To be valid this Form of Proxy and any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed (or a duly notarised copy thereof) must be lodged with the Registrars of the Company, Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD not later than 12:00 p.m. on 1 July 2024 or not less than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time appointed for the adjourned meeting at which it is to be used. As an alternative to completing this hard copy form of proxy you can appoint a proxy or proxies electronically by registering the proxy with Neville Registrars Limited at www.sharegateway.co.uk using your personal proxy registration code (Activity Code) shown below.

CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by using the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. To be valid, the appropriate CREST message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instructions given to a previously appointed proxy, must be transmitted so as to be received by our agent Neville Registrars Limited (CREST ID: 7RA11) by 12:00 p.m. (UK time) on 1 July 2024. See the notes to the Notice of Meeting for further information on proxy appointment through CREST.

In the case of joint holders of a share the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding.

Any alteration in this Form of Proxy must be initialled by the person in whose hand it is signed or executed.

Pursuant to regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (as amended), only shareholders registered in the register of members of the Company as at 12:00 p.m. on 1 July 2024 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting in respect of the number of shares registered in their name at such time. If the General Meeting is adjourned, the time by which a person must be entered on the register of members of the Company in order to have the right to attend and vote at the adjourned meeting is 12:00 p.m. on the day prior to the day immediately before the date fixed for the adjourned meeting. Changes to the register of members after the relevant times shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.

Shareholders are advised that unless otherwise provided, the telephone numbers and website and e-mail addresses set out in this document or the Notice are not to be used for the purpose of serving information or documents to the Company (including the service of documents or information relating to proceedings at the Company's General Meeting).

10 The 'Vote Withheld' option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Please complete and return this Form of Proxy to the Registrars of the Company at the address shown overleaf. Alternatively, if no address is shown overleaf please use the reply paid envelope provided. If documents are posted outside the United Kingdom, please return it in an envelope using the address shown in note 4 above and pay the appropriate postage charge.

Pulsar Group plc FORM OF PROXY

(Incorporated and Registered in England and Wales with Registered Number 04799195)

I⧸We _________________________________________________ being (a) member(s) of the Company and entitled to vote at the General Meeting, hereby appoint

(Please only complete if appointing someone other than the Chairman of the Meeting)

or failing him⧸her, the Chairman of the meeting as my⧸our proxy, to attend, speak and vote for me⧸us and on my⧸our behalf at the General Meeting of the Company, to be held on 3 July 2024 at the offices of Cavendish, One Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL at 12 noon and at any adjournment thereof.